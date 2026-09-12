GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Markets

UK Prime Minister's Stance on Irish Unity Remains Firm After Trump Comments

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Responds to Irish Unification Debate

Official Statement Following Trump’s Remarks

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's position on Irish unification remains unchanged, a spokesperson for his office said on Saturday, following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would "love" to see a united Ireland.

Parliamentary Discussion on Border Poll

Responding to questions from lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday about a possible border poll in Northern Ireland, Burnham said: "I am not aware that there is majority public support for another referendum, and until that changes, there will not be one."

Reaffirmation of Prime Minister’s Position

A spokesperson for Burnham's office said on Saturday the prime minister's remarks still stood after Trump told reporters after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin that unification would happen eventually.

(Reporting by William James and Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham reaffirmed that a border poll on Irish unity is “off the table” until there’s majority public support, citing lack of consensus under current conditions (rte.ie).
  • Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant clarified that Burnham’s comments reflect the present situation and confirmed full commitment to the Good Friday Agreement’s provisions on border polls (rte.ie).
  • U.S. President Trump, speaking after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, said he would “love” to see Irish reunification and that it would happen eventually, adding international context to the political debate (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's current position on Irish unity?
The UK government’s position remains unchanged, stating there is no majority public support for another referendum on Irish unification.
Did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham respond to President Trump's comments?
Yes, Burnham’s spokesperson confirmed his previous remarks still stand after President Trump's comments about supporting a united Ireland.
What did President Donald Trump say about Irish unification?
President Trump stated he would 'love' to see a united Ireland and predicted that unification would eventually happen.
Will there be a border poll in Northern Ireland soon?
Prime Minister Burnham said there will not be another border poll until majority public support exists for a new referendum.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Image for BRICS agrees to joint declaration in test of unity despite Mideast tensions

BRICS agrees to joint declaration in test of unity despite Mideast tensions

Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Image for Explosion hits another EMCO weapons site in Bulgaria; probe underway

Explosion hits another EMCO weapons site in Bulgaria; probe underway

Image for Meloni sees Italy 2026 growth at 1%, matching euro zone

Meloni sees Italy 2026 growth at 1%, matching euro zone

Image for Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Syrian private airport plans spark outcry over mass graves, land rights
Syrian private airport plans spark outcry over mass graves, land rights
Image for Soccer-Antonio returns to English football with Watford move
Soccer-Antonio returns to English football with Watford move
Image for Factbox-The evolution of BRICS and its challenges today
Factbox-The evolution of BRICS and its challenges today
Image for Stellantis signs memorandum of understanding with Roshel for potential Canadian factory sale
Stellantis signs memorandum of understanding with Roshel for potential Canadian factory sale
Image for Exclusive-Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO, sources say
Exclusive-Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO, sources say
Image for Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races
Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races
Image for Train derails in northern France, injuring 44 people
Train derails in northern France, injuring 44 people
Image for Dollar rises against euro and Swiss franc after US inflation data
Dollar rises against euro and Swiss franc after US inflation data
Image for Oil falls but head for 8% weekly gain on tight supply; US diesel hits record
Oil falls but head for 8% weekly gain on tight supply; US diesel hits record
Image for Factbox-How Anthropic says Claude was used for weapons, spying and cyber operations
Factbox-How Anthropic says Claude was used for weapons, spying and cyber operations
Image for Wall Street jumps, oil lower ahead of Fed vote next week
Wall Street jumps, oil lower ahead of Fed vote next week
Image for Modi, Putin seek stronger ties as Russia calls for BRICS to counter West
Modi, Putin seek stronger ties as Russia calls for BRICS to counter West
View All Finance Posts