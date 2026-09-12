UK Prime Minister's Stance on Irish Unity Remains Firm After Trump Comments

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Responds to Irish Unification Debate

Official Statement Following Trump’s Remarks

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's position on Irish unification remains unchanged, a spokesperson for his office said on Saturday, following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would "love" to see a united Ireland.

Parliamentary Discussion on Border Poll

Responding to questions from lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday about a possible border poll in Northern Ireland, Burnham said: "I am not aware that there is majority public support for another referendum, and until that changes, there will not be one."

Reaffirmation of Prime Minister’s Position

A spokesperson for Burnham's office said on Saturday the prime minister's remarks still stood after Trump told reporters after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin that unification would happen eventually.

(Reporting by William James and Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Conor Humphries)