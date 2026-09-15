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UK's Trustpilot shares slump as unchanged outlook disappoints investors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Trustpilot shares slump as unchanged outlook disappoints investors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Trustpilot Shares Slide 20% After Earnings Outlook Disappoints Market Expectations

By Atharva Singh

Trustpilot's Earnings Report and Market Reaction

Sept 15 (Reuters) - British online reviews platform Trustpilot's shares plummeted as much as 20% on Tuesday after the company left its earnings outlook unchanged, disappointing investors, despite strong AI-led revenues.

Key Details from the Earnings Report

  • Revenue and Profit Guidance

    The company maintained its full-year forecast for high-teens constant-currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of two-to-three percentage points.

  • Core Profit Performance

    Adjusted core profit rose 46% to $26.3 million in the six months ended June 30, below a company-compiled estimate of $27 million.

  • Investor Expectations

    Trustpilot's shares had gained about 60% through Monday's close, suggesting investors had been expecting a guidance upgrade as the company's AI initiatives and strong U.S. growth fueled optimism.

  • Market Analyst Commentary

    Angeline Ong, IG Analyst

    "This shows you the market wants upgrades from Trustpilot, not confirmations," said Angeline Ong, analyst at trading platform IG.

  • Revenue and Bookings Growth

    Trustpilot's revenue rose 23% to $151.4 million in the first half, and bookings rose 22%, both slightly ahead of expectations.

  • Net Loss and One-Off Charges

    The platform reported a statutory net loss of $1.1 million, driven by one-off charges including an Italian antitrust fine and a provision for historical U.S. sales taxes.

  • Analyst Reactions

    J.P. Morgan Analysts

    J.P. Morgan analysts said the results were "noisier than usual", with a core profit miss, several one-off charges and the absence of a guidance upgrade.

  • Share Price Movement

    Trustpilot was down 14.2% at 224.2p per share as of 9:30 AM GMT

Conclusion

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Unchanged outlook disappointed investors expecting an upgrade despite H1 deliveries beating expectations (investing.com)
  • First‑half bookings grew ~22% (18% cc) to $171m and revenue rose 23% (19% cc) to $151m, powered by North America and enterprise growth, including AI tailwinds (investegate.info)
  • AI demand surged: ChatGPT requests to Trustpilot servers up over 400% YoY in June, and Seer Interactive ranked Trustpilot most‑cited review platform globally (investegate.info)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trustpilot shares drop sharply?
Trustpilot shares fell up to 20% after the company kept its earnings outlook unchanged, disappointing investors who expected a stronger forecast.
What were the key highlights from Trustpilot's earnings report?
Trustpilot posted a 23% rise in revenue and a 46% jump in adjusted core profit, but missed profit estimates and reported a statutory net loss due to one-off charges.
What drove Trustpilot's net loss in the first half of the year?
The statutory net loss of $1.1 million was driven by one-off charges, including an Italian antitrust fine and a provision for historical U.S. sales taxes.
How did analysts react to Trustpilot's results?
Analysts noted the results were 'noisier than usual,' citing a core profit miss, several one-off charges, and lack of a guidance upgrade.
What was the market's expectation before the earnings announcement?
Investors anticipated a guidance upgrade, especially due to optimism around AI initiatives and strong US growth, but were disappointed by the unchanged outlook.

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