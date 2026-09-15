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Finance

Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Poland Targets New Defence Partnerships With Philippines After Helicopter Sale

Poland's Expanding Defence Cooperation With the Philippines

MANILA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Poland is seeking new defence partnerships with the Philippines, a senior foreign ministry official said on Tuesday, after completing the delivery of Black Hawk helicopters to Manila last month. 

Poland's Defence Investments and Export Ambitions

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, who was in Manila for annual political consultations with the Philippines, said Poland is investing nearly $50 billion for its defence industry and could sell military hardware abroad, including to the Philippines. 

Potential Military Hardware Exports

• Bartoszewski said Poland could sell both reconnaissance and fighting drones, radar equipment, anti-aircraft missiles and armored personnel carriers. A Philippine military delegation recently visited Poland to look into equipment that Manila can buy, he said.

Recent Black Hawk Helicopter Deal

• The Philippines acquired 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Polish Sikorsky subsidiary PZL Mielec in a deal worth 32 billion pesos ($509.60 million) in 2022. The delivery of the last seven helicopters was completed last month, the Philippine military said.

Broader Regional Defence Partnerships

Ongoing Talks With Ukraine

• Bartoszewski said separately talks were ongoing between Ukraine and Poland for the transfer of Warsaw's MiG-29 fighter jets in exchange for drone technology from Kyiv.

Potential Jet Refurbishment and Technology Exchange

• Bartoszewski said the two sides are discussing whether to refurbish the jets before transferring them to Ukraine as well as the kind of technology Warsaw gets in return.

Poland's Support for Ukraine

• Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers since Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022, providing military aid and serving as a ​key logistics hub for Western assistance.

Additional Information

($1 = 62.7940 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland’s defence spending reached record levels in 2026—approximately PLN 200 billion (~$53.8 billion)—supported by €43–44 billion in EU SAFE loans, bolstering both domestic military modernisation and export capacity. (defensenews.com)
  • With delivery of 32 S‑70i Black Hawk helicopters from Poland’s PZL Mielec completed in August 2026, Warsaw now eyes further defence sales to Manila, including drones, radars, anti‑aircraft missiles, and armoured personnel carriers. (stripes.com)
  • Poland’s push into exports is part of a broader strategy to transform its defence industry into an export powerhouse while supporting Ukraine and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. (trade.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new defence deals is Poland seeking with the Philippines?
Poland is looking to sell military hardware such as drones, radar equipment, anti-aircraft missiles, and armored personnel carriers to the Philippines.
How many Black Hawk helicopters did the Philippines acquire from Poland?
The Philippines acquired 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Polish Sikorsky subsidiary PZL Mielec.
What was the value of the Black Hawk helicopter deal between the Philippines and Poland?
The Black Hawk helicopter deal was worth 32 billion pesos, equivalent to approximately $509.60 million.
Are there ongoing discussions between Poland and Ukraine about military hardware transfers?
Yes, Poland and Ukraine are discussing the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology from Kyiv.
How is Poland supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia?
Poland has been a strong backer of Ukraine, providing military aid and acting as a key logistics hub for Western assistance since 2022.

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