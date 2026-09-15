GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russians Cope With Inflation and Labour Shortages Amid Economic Struggles

Economic Challenges and Social Impact in Yaroslavl

By Gleb Bryanski

Local Resilience Amid National Stagnation

YAROSLAVL, Russia, Sept 15 (Reuters) - As a bustling tourist hub on the Volga River whose town centre and roads are being rebuilt with state funding, the picturesque medieval city of Yaroslavl may be better shielded than most from Russia's economic stagnation.

But even here, 250 km northeast of Moscow, locals voting in parliamentary elections this week face a growing list of daily challenges to their livelihoods and businesses — whether they believe those are connected to the war with Ukraine or not.

In Russia's tightly controlled political environment, and with anti-war candidates largely barred from the ballot, few expect the election to change much. But the Kremlin sees it as a gauge of fatigue from a war now well into its fifth year.    

Inflation and Labour Shortages

Stubbornly high inflation, high borrowing costs, stagnating output and fuel shortages form the everyday backdrop to economic life in Russia. Yet businesses in Yaroslavl say they could still get by — if only they could find the labour.

"We have a lot of work here," said Angelika, the owner of a chain of sewing shops who gave only her first name. "The problem is that there are no workers," she added, noting a dearth of young people willing to enter the sector despite decent wages.

Confectioner Gilles Walter agreed, complaining of difficulties recruiting for his nearby production facility.

"They cannot even make an omelette or cook pasta," Walter, a Frenchman who settled in Russia in the 1990s, said of graduates he tried to hire from the local culinary college.

"Very few here are ready to begin work at three in the morning so that fresh croissants are ready in time." 

Tight Labour Market, Tight Purse-Strings

Neither wanted to link the labour shortages to mass army recruitment and heavy losses in the fighting, as evidenced by hundreds of fresh graves at the local military cemetery with raised flags honouring the war's dead.

But with official unemployment just above 2%, others draw a link between the lack of young workers coming onto the labour market and the steady decline in Russia's fertility rates. Some fear the situation will get worse as people are reluctant to give birth while the war drags on.

Lubov, a meat trader from the village of Dyudkovo, about 50 km from Yaroslavl, recalls that in May 2012 when she gave birth, there were four children born in the village. Now, she says, there was only one child born in two years.

"People just don't want to give birth while this is going on," she said in reference to the war in Ukraine.

Declining Purchasing Power

At the Yaroslavl central market, pensioner Varvara, 68, sells dried porcini mushrooms collected in the forests outside the city to augment her 17,000-rouble pension, which she says is not enough to live on.

As she searches for words, she instinctively switches to Ukrainian, blushes and whispers that Ukrainian is her native language as she moved here 40 years ago from Poltava.

"Dried mushrooms have become a luxury now. People are buying less this year; their purchasing power has shrunk," she says. 

Future Prospects and Economic Forecasts

Growth Projections and Inflation

After a sharp fall in economic growth in 2025 to 1% from 4.9% the previous year, followed by another slight contraction at the start of 2026, the government is forecasting full-year growth of 0.6% — not much lower than the 0.9% that the European Central Bank sees the euro zone generating this year.

But the bigger picture is still bleak, with the Economy Ministry earlier this year slashing forecasts through to 2029 on an expected slowdown in industrial output, capital investment and consumer spending.

While down from the double-digit highs of last year, Russian inflation at just above 6% means the central bank is having to keep rates at an eye-watering 14%, making borrowing punitive for both businesses and households.

Government Response and Taxation

President Vladimir Putin has scolded officials for their failure to turn the economy around, and the Kremlin promised earlier this month that it was not considering raising taxes again to help patch over an above-target budget deficit.

The business people Reuters spoke to in Yaroslavl said recent tax hikes, introduced to compensate for growing military expenditure, were painful enough but something they could still cope with, provided taxes do not go up again next year. 

External Pressures and Security Concerns

Ukrainian Drones Hit Economic Targets

Perhaps tougher — and harder to control — are the rising prices in essentials from food to fuel arising from everything from international sanctions to the war in Ukraine and wider troubles, to which the Iran war has added since February.

This summer was the most difficult for Russians since the war started in 2022, as Ukrainian drones struck at the heart of the Russian economy, hitting sectors such as oil refining and retail, e-commerce, agriculture and tourism.

People queued for fuel for hours, inflation spiked, thousands of small businesses saw their goods burn at e-commerce warehouses, domestic tourism shrank by 6%, and farmers had grain unsold as trade via the Black Sea became too dangerous. 

Valery, a retired military accountant who now keeps bees, complained that the sugar he buys in autumn to feed the bees before winter had doubled in price over the last two years.

"For me, it is critically important. I am afraid of instability. More stability and confidence in the future would have been better," he said.

Security Measures and Local Impact

Yaroslavl's centre, lined with ancient churches and 17th- and 18th-century merchants' houses, contrasts sharply with the sprawling refinery, Russia's fifth largest, on its outskirts. 

The cost of the added security now required is unmistakable: The refinery's most sensitive units are shielded from drones by walls made of sea shipping containers, while thousands of thick metal wires run between its pipes to trap appr

Key Takeaways

  • Economic growth remains weak: 2025 GDP growth slowed to around 1%, with 2026 outlook nearly flat (0–1%) amid high borrowing costs and inflation pressures (bofit.fi).
  • Labor shortages persist despite low unemployment rates (around 2–2.5%), squeezing businesses from sewing shops to bakeries (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Demographic trends—such as declining fertility—compound labor constraints, while inflation erodes purchasing power for retirees and small traders (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What economic challenges are Russians facing in 2024?
Russians face high inflation, labour shortages, stagnant output, high borrowing costs, and shrinking purchasing power.
How are labour shortages affecting Russian businesses?
Businesses in Yaroslavl struggle to hire young workers, impacting sectors like sewing and confectionery due to a lack of skilled and willing candidates.
What is causing Russia's tight labour market?
The tight labour market is attributed to mass army recruitment, falling fertility rates, and a reluctance to have children during the ongoing war.
How is inflation impacting ordinary Russians?
Inflation has eroded purchasing power, making basic goods and local produce more expensive, and forcing pensioners to seek additional income.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake

EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake

Image for Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs

Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs

Image for Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?

Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?

Image for Global bond yields hit 2008 highs, raising stakes for big borrowers

Global bond yields hit 2008 highs, raising stakes for big borrowers

Image for Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's murders could have been stopped earlier, inquiry finds

Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's murders could have been stopped earlier, inquiry finds

Image for Poland to revive windfall tax on oil firms, use proceeds for fuel price relief

Poland to revive windfall tax on oil firms, use proceeds for fuel price relief

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Kremlin welcomes Trump's idea of energy truce with Ukraine, calls for sanctions removal
Kremlin welcomes Trump's idea of energy truce with Ukraine, calls for sanctions removal
Image for Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say
Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say
Image for Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar
Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar
Image for French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal
French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal
Image for UK watchdog says Co-op Group takeover of Southern Co-op may cut competition
UK watchdog says Co-op Group takeover of Southern Co-op may cut competition
Image for Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 
Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 
Image for Russia and Ukraine press on with energy strikes despite Trump
Russia and Ukraine press on with energy strikes despite Trump
Image for Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Image for London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
Image for Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 
Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 
Image for Drone incursions sow fear and chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Drone incursions sow fear and chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Image for Analysis-Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
Analysis-Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
View All Finance Posts