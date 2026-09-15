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Finance

UK jobs market stays soft before BoE rate call

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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UK Jobs Market Steady with Low Vacancies Before Bank of England Decision

Labour Market Trends and Bank of England Outlook

Current State of the UK Labour Market

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market remains weak with job vacancies falling to a four-year low and pay growth holding steady, official data showed on Tuesday, days before a Bank of England interest rate announcement.

Wage Growth and Earnings Data

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.5% in the three months to July compared with the same period in 2025, the Office for National Statistics said, and as a Reuters poll of economists had predicted.

Job Vacancies and Unemployment Rate

Job vacancies in the three months to August fell to 702,000 from 706,000 in the three months to July, the lowest reading since the three months to April 2021. The ONS said small businesses cited a high cost of employment.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in the three months to July.

Bank of England's Response and Market Expectations

Inflation and Wage Growth Concerns

The BoE is trying to gauge whether higher energy prices caused by the Iran war will interrupt a gradual cooling of wage growth and underlying inflation pressure in Britain.

Interest Rate Outlook

Investor Predictions and Upcoming Decisions

Investors on Monday were pricing a roughly one-in-three chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike by the BoE on Thursday. A rate hike at the following Monetary Policy Committee meeting in November was seen as almost certain followed by another in December.

(Writing by Andy BruceEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Job vacancies dropped to an estimated 707,000 in May–July 2026—the lowest level outside the pandemic and more than a decade low. Vacancies have fallen 6,000 quarter‑on‑quarter and 19,000 year‑on‑year. (ons.gov.uk)
  • Average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses) grew by 3.5% in the three months to June 2026—consistent with prior data—suggesting steady wage growth. (cy.ons.gov.uk)
  • Unemployment remains at 4.9% for March–May 2026, unchanged quarter‑on‑quarter, reflecting sustained labour market weakness. (ons.gov.uk)
  • Investors assign only about a 15% chance of a 25 basis‑point rate hike by the BoE on September 17, with most expecting no move until early 2027. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current state of the UK jobs market?
The UK jobs market is currently weak, with job vacancies at a four-year low and steady pay growth.
How much did average weekly earnings grow?
Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, grew by 3.5% in the three months to July.
What is the UK's current unemployment rate?
The unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in the three months to July.
Why are UK job vacancies decreasing?
Job vacancies have decreased, partly due to small businesses citing a high cost of employment.
What are investors expecting from the Bank of England's upcoming rate call?
Investors see a one-in-three chance of a rate hike this week and expect increases in November and December.

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