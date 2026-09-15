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London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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London Shares Fall to Two-Month Low as Oil Prices Lift Bond Yields, BoE in Focus

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Sept 15 (Reuters) - London shares slipped to two-month lows on Tuesday as rising oil prices pushed bond yields higher globally over inflation concerns, while investors assessed a batch of domestic economic data ahead of a central bank policy verdict later this week. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.59% to 10,634.49 points by 1000 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.46%.

Sector Performance

Financials and Banking

• Heavyweight lenders and investment banks and brokerages were the top drags on the index, with Standard Chartered down 1.7% and Aberdeen dropping 2.6%.

Mining and Commodities

• Precious and industrial metal miners also fell 1% and 1.7%, respectively, tracking weaker copper and gold prices. [MET/L] [GOL]

Global Bond Yields and Central Bank Policy

Rising Yields

• Global bond yields soared, with 30-year Gilts at their highest since 1998 at 5.91%, as investors bet that escalating Middle East tensions and oil above $100 could prompt central banks to hike interest rates.

Bank of England Actions

• A report said that the Bank of England is poised to announce this week that it will stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts, potentially freeing up some cash for finance minister John Healey.

Domestic Economic Data

Labour Market and Inflation

• On the data front, Britain's jobs market stayed weak in the third quarter, while a separate report showed grocery price inflation increased to 2.3% over the four weeks to September 6. The official data on inflation is due on Wednesday.

Interest Rate Expectations

• Traders see the Bank of England leaving interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting later this week, but still see rates rising by at least 48.9 basis points by year-end, LSEG-compiled data showed.

Company Highlights

Wickes Group

• Wickes Group gained 10% after the home improvement retailer reported strong third-quarter trading, driven by mid-single-digit growth in retail like-for-like revenue.

Trustpilot

• Online reviews platform Trustpilot's shares plummeted 13.7% as its decision to leave its earnings outlook unchanged disappointed investors, despite strong AI-led revenues.

Reporting

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 fell ~0.6% to around 10,634, with FTSE 250 also lower amid weakness in banks, miners and brokerages.
  • 30‑year gilt yield climbed to circa 5.95%, its highest since March 1998, driven by oil‑fuelled inflation fears and Middle East tensions.
  • Markets expect the BoE to pause rate changes but continue gilt purchases later in the week; prior gilt sales of long maturities may ease fiscal funding for Chancellor Healey.
  • Weak UK jobs data and rising grocery inflation (~2.3%) contrast with strong retail results: Wickes shares rose ~10%, while Trustpilot plunged ~13.7% on cautious outlook despite AI growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London shares slip to two-month lows?
London shares slipped due to rising oil prices, which pushed global bond yields higher and raised inflation concerns.
How did rising oil prices impact bond yields and the stock market?
Rising oil prices led to increased bond yields, making stocks less attractive and prompting a sell-off in London markets.
What sectors were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100 index?
Heavyweight lenders, investment banks, brokerages, and metal miners were major drags on the FTSE 100 index.
What is the Bank of England expected to do in its upcoming policy meeting?
The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged but may signal further increases later in the year.
Which UK companies saw significant share price movements?
Wickes Group shares surged 10% on strong trading, while Trustpilot's shares fell 13.7% after disappointing investors.

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