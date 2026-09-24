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Schneider Electric nears deal for smart device firm Shelly, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Schneider Electric nears deal for smart device firm Shelly, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Schneider Electric in Advanced Talks to Acquire Smart Device Maker Shelly Group

Schneider Electric's Potential Acquisition of Shelly Group

Overview of the Negotiations

Sept 24 (Reuters) - French industrial technology firm Schneider Electric SE is nearing an agreement to acquire Shelly Group SE, a maker of smart devices for the home, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Proposed Offer Details

Schneider has been discussing an offer of about €70 ($79.65) a share, that would value Bulgaria-based Shelly Group at around €1.27 billion, excluding debt, the report added. 

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8789 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Schneider Electric is in advanced talks to acquire Shelly Group for roughly €70 per share, valuing the company at approximately €1.27–1.3 billion, excluding debt (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Shelly Group has delivered robust H1 2026 financial results, with revenue up ~26–27% to €68.3 million, EBIT rising 45.6% to €17.7 million, and net profit up 51.4% to €15.4 million (markets.ft.markitdigital.com).
  • The deal would deepen Schneider Electric’s presence in the smart-home and IoT market, tapping into Shelly’s broad global footprint (100+ markets) and growing product ecosystem (corporate.shelly.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Schneider Electric planning to acquire?
Schneider Electric is nearing an agreement to acquire Shelly Group SE, a smart device maker based in Bulgaria.
What is the reported value of the Shelly Group acquisition?
The acquisition is valued at about €1.27 billion, excluding debt.
How much is Schneider Electric offering per Shelly Group share?
Schneider Electric has been discussing an offer of about €70 ($79.65) per share.
What type of products does Shelly Group make?
Shelly Group specializes in smart devices for the home.
Where is Shelly Group based?
Shelly Group is based in Bulgaria.

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