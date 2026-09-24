Schneider Electric in Advanced Talks to Acquire Smart Device Maker Shelly Group
Schneider Electric's Potential Acquisition of Shelly Group
Overview of the Negotiations
Sept 24 (Reuters) - French industrial technology firm Schneider Electric SE is nearing an agreement to acquire Shelly Group SE, a maker of smart devices for the home, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Proposed Offer Details
Schneider has been discussing an offer of about €70 ($79.65) a share, that would value Bulgaria-based Shelly Group at around €1.27 billion, excluding debt, the report added.
Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)