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Volvo Cars launches longer-range versions of its hybrid XC60 and XC90 models - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars launches longer-range versions of its hybrid XC60 and XC90 models  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Volvo Launches Longer-Range Hybrid XC60 and XC90 SUVs in Europe & US

Volvo Unveils Extended-Range Hybrid SUVs for Key Markets

Launch Details and Market Focus

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars said on Tuesday it had launched new variants, with longer electric ranges, of its hybrid XC60 and XC90 models for the European and American markets. 

Technical Improvements and Performance

Enhanced Electric Range

• The new variants' electric range is more than two and a half times as long as existing variants' due to a larger-capacity battery and a more powerful electric motor, Volvo Cars said.

Model-Specific Range Capabilities

• The group, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said the new hybrid XC60 variant has an electric range of up to 200 kilometres (km) per charge, and the new hybrid XC90 version, up to 160 km.

Strategic Vision and Additional Options

Transition to a Fully Electric Future

• "These long-range hybrids are a key part of Volvo Cars' bridge to a fully electric future," it said in a statement.

Availability of Mild Hybrid Versions

• Both SUVs also remain available as mild hybrids, it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • Volvo’s new long‑range hybrids of the XC60 and XC90 feature significantly extended electric‑only ranges—up to 200 km and 160 km respectively—thanks to larger battery capacity and more powerful electric motors (reddit.com).
  • These models reinforce Volvo’s strategy to use extended‑range hybrids as a transitional ‘bridge’ toward full electrification, serving customers not yet ready for fully electric vehicles (reddit.com).
  • Current XC60 and XC90 plug‑in hybrids deliver around 35 miles (≈56 km) and 32–33 miles (≈51–53 km) of electric range under EPA/WLTP testing, meaning the new versions offer more than a twofold increase (volvocars.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new features do the latest Volvo XC60 and XC90 hybrids offer?
The new XC60 and XC90 variants offer more than 2.5 times longer electric range due to a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor.
What is the electric range of the new hybrid XC60 and XC90 models?
The new hybrid XC60 offers up to 200 km per charge, while the new XC90 provides up to 160 km.
Which markets are the new Volvo hybrid models available in?
The longer-range hybrid XC60 and XC90 are launched for the European and American markets.
Who owns Volvo Cars?
Volvo Cars is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding.
Do the Volvo XC60 and XC90 still offer mild hybrid versions?
Yes, both XC60 and XC90 SUVs remain available as mild hybrids.

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