Volvo Launches Longer-Range Hybrid XC60 and XC90 SUVs in Europe & US

Volvo Unveils Extended-Range Hybrid SUVs for Key Markets

Launch Details and Market Focus

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars said on Tuesday it had launched new variants, with longer electric ranges, of its hybrid XC60 and XC90 models for the European and American markets.

Technical Improvements and Performance

Enhanced Electric Range

• The new variants' electric range is more than two and a half times as long as existing variants' due to a larger-capacity battery and a more powerful electric motor, Volvo Cars said.

Model-Specific Range Capabilities

• The group, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said the new hybrid XC60 variant has an electric range of up to 200 kilometres (km) per charge, and the new hybrid XC90 version, up to 160 km.

Strategic Vision and Additional Options

Transition to a Fully Electric Future

• "These long-range hybrids are a key part of Volvo Cars' bridge to a fully electric future," it said in a statement.

Availability of Mild Hybrid Versions

• Both SUVs also remain available as mild hybrids, it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Anna Ringstrom)