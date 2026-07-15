GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police response to shooting incident in Times Square, New York - Global Banking & Finance Review
Emergency response at Times Square following a shooting that left three individuals injured. This incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in the US.
Finance

Pentair shares dip 17% on dour forecast amid weak pool sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Pentair Shares Fall Sharply as Company Cuts Forecast Amid Pool Sales Decline

Pentair Faces Setbacks Due to Weak Pool Segment Performance

By Apratim Sarkar and Anshuman Tripathy

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Pentair fell 17% on Wednesday after the water technology firm cut its annual forecast, citing tepid demand in its pool segment as rising costs pressure spending on outdoor living projects.

Impact on the Pool-Equipment Supply Chain

London-based Pentair's warning could heighten concerns about demand across the pool-equipment supply chain, including at major distributor Pool Corp and rival Hayward Holdings. Investors have been looking for signs that the industry's inventory correction following a pandemic-driven boom is nearing an end.

Stock Performance and Market Value

• Pentair shares were trading around $63, having declined 28% so far this year. Wednesday's drop could wipe off about $2 billion from its market value, if losses hold.

Forecast Revision and Business Slowdown

• The reduced profit and revenue forecast underscores a deeper-than-expected slowdown in the company's pool business, as distributors slash inventories ahead of next year's selling season.

• Pentair said its second-quarter results were hurt by lower sales in the segment as distributors trimmed inventory amid high interest rates and elevated inflation.

Pool Segment Overview

• Its pool segment sells pumps, filters, heaters, automation systems and other equipment for residential and commercial swimming pools.

Analyst Insights

• Stifel analyst Nathan Jones said Pentair's preliminary quarterly results and forecast cut were driven by a broader inventory destocking that Stifel estimates caused Pentair's pool segment revenue to fall 40%-42% from a year earlier.

Financial Forecast and Leadership Changes

Adjusted Profit and Revenue Guidance

• The company cut its annual adjusted profit forecast and now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.60 to $4.80, down from its previous forecast of $5.30 to $5.40.

• It expects 2026 revenue growth to be down about 4% to 7%, compared to its prior expectations of it being up 2% to 4%.

Executive Appointments

• Pentair also said late Tuesday that it appointed former CFO Bob Fishman as interim finance chief, effective immediately.

• The appointment follows Nicholas Brazis' departure last week.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy and Apratim Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Pentair’s preliminary Q2 sales slump (~17%) driven by ~ $170 million in Pool channel destocking, prompting a cut in full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.60–$4.80 from $5.30–$5.40
  • CFO Nicholas Brazis departed on July 10; former CFO Bob Fishman named interim, raising concerns about leadership stability
  • The weak outlook amplifies worries across the pool‑equipment ecosystem, as the industry grapples with post‑boom inventory corrections and slowing demand

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pentair shares drop 17%?
Pentair shares fell 17% after the company cut its annual forecast due to weak demand in its pool segment and rising costs.
How much have Pentair shares declined this year?
Pentair shares have declined about 28% so far this year.
What is causing the slowdown in Pentair’s pool business?
The slowdown is driven by distributors reducing inventory amid high interest rates, inflation, and softened demand for pool equipment.
Who was recently appointed as Pentair's interim finance chief?
Former CFO Bob Fishman was appointed as Pentair's interim finance chief, replacing Nicholas Brazis.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for The legal status of assisted dying in different countries

The legal status of assisted dying in different countries

Image for Serbia pledges aid to Ukraine but ducks call for more pressure on Russia

Serbia pledges aid to Ukraine but ducks call for more pressure on Russia

Image for France faces debt surge unless spending curbed, report says

France faces debt surge unless spending curbed, report says

Image for ASML has room to raise prices, CFO says 

ASML has room to raise prices, CFO says 

Image for EU accepts action plan by Elon Musk's X to become more transparent

EU accepts action plan by Elon Musk's X to become more transparent

Image for EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

EU envoys fail to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, says EU diplomat

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief as new Bottega Veneta CEO
Kering appoints LVMH Fragrance chief as new Bottega Veneta CEO
Image for Bridgepoint to buy majority stake in GBA at over €1 billion valuation, source says
Bridgepoint to buy majority stake in GBA at over €1 billion valuation, source says
Image for BP to sell stakes in over 10 firms in ventures portfolio
BP to sell stakes in over 10 firms in ventures portfolio
Image for Apple chasing AI chip company deals, The Information reports
Apple chasing AI chip company deals, The Information reports
Image for UK's PM-in-waiting Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports
UK's PM-in-waiting Burnham to name Mahmood as finance minister, FT reports
Image for Incoming UK budget office head sees higher interest rates and weaker growth than consensus
Incoming UK budget office head sees higher interest rates and weaker growth than consensus
Image for Portugal says strategy, not just price, will decide TAP stake buyer
Portugal says strategy, not just price, will decide TAP stake buyer
Image for Burberry investors support CEO pay boost
Burberry investors support CEO pay boost
Image for Exclusive-Latvia's airBaltic seeks new financing from bondholders as debt woes worsen
Exclusive-Latvia's airBaltic seeks new financing from bondholders as debt woes worsen
Image for Five cloud business groups urge EU interim measures against Broadcom
Five cloud business groups urge EU interim measures against Broadcom
Image for Volvo Cars to receive financial support for its Ghent plant
Volvo Cars to receive financial support for its Ghent plant
Image for Zelenskiy endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister
Zelenskiy endorses energy boss as new Ukraine prime minister
View All Finance Posts