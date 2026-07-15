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Serbia pledges aid to Ukraine but ducks call for more pressure on Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serbia pledges aid to Ukraine but ducks call for more pressure on Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Serbia to Increase Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine, Resists Backing Sanctions on Russia

Serbia's Position on Ukraine and Relations with Russia

Serbian President Vucic's Visit to Kyiv

KYIV/BELGRADE, July 15 (Reuters) - Serbia will send Ukraine more humanitarian aid but did not sign up to a regional call for continued security support for the country and more pressure on Russia, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday in Kyiv.

Vucic earlier met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and took part in the regional Southeastern Europe-Ukraine summit. It was the first visit of a Serbian leader to the Ukrainian capital in over a decade, but Vucic's second visit to Ukraine after he took part in the same summit in the Black Sea port of Odesa last year.

Serbia's Stance on Western Sanctions and Support for Ukraine

Belgrade, which has a history of close ties with Moscow, has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but has repeatedly condemned Moscow's policies in the United Nations and expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. Vucic has also met Zelenskiy on several occasions.

Vucic Faces Anti-Government Protests

VUCIC FACES ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS

After the summit, the longtime Serbian leader, who is considering early elections as he navigates more than a year of anti-government protests, pledged more financial, medical, and energy aid to Ukraine, including help to rebuild an unspecified town.

"So far we have not made good progress, and we will do our best  ... to achieve the best results for the Ukrainian people in that town," Vucic told Serbian reporters.

Refusal to Sign Summit Declaration

Vucic said he refused to sign the summit's joint declaration, which calls for the continuation of political, military, financial, and security support to Ukraine and strengthening pressure on Russia.

Serbia's EU Aspirations and Economic Ties with Russia

Serbia has applied to join the European Union, but Russia remains its biggest gas supplier, and the country's U.S.-sanctioned NIS oil firm (NIIS.BEL) is majority-owned by Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), and Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

Support for Ukraine's EU Bid

Vucic said Serbia will remain a supporter of Ukraine's EU bid. "Ukraine, Moldova, and all others ... can always count on Serbia's support," he said, referring to another former Soviet republic now led by a pro-EU government.

Recognition of Territorial Integrity

Belgrade recognises Ukraine in its entirety, including territories seized by Russia since 2014, while Kyiv refused to recognise the 2008 independence of Kosovo, Serbia's predominantly Albanian former southern province.

Serbia's Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Serbia, a country of 6.5 million people, donated around 60 million euros in non-lethal and non-military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Allegations of Arms Sales and Regional Tensions

Moscow has accused Belgrade several times of selling ammunition to Ukraine via intermediaries. Belgrade has denied it ever supplied ammunition to Ukraine but has said it has sold to other buyers worldwide.

Recent Diplomatic Developments

Vucic's visit also comes after a conference of EU candidate countries in the Serbian capital Belgrade last week. During the event, Ukraine's parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk accused Moscow of aggression and of "humiliating" Serbs, Ukrainians, Moldovans and Georgians.

On Saturday, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticised Belgrade over failing to respond to "the hostile anti-Russia remarks" made by Stefanchuk.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Aleksandar Vasovic; writing by Olena Harmash; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Serbia continues providing non‑lethal aid and humanitarian support to Ukraine, including efforts to help rebuild an unspecified town yet to see clear progress.
  • Despite close ties to Russia and energy dependencies—including majority Russian control over NIS—Serbia maintains support for Ukraine’s EU bid and territorial integrity.
  • Domestic pressures—such as ongoing anti‑government protests and the unresolved NIS privatization under U.S. sanctions—play a role in Serbia’s cautious diplomatic posture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of aid is Serbia offering to Ukraine?
Serbia is pledging more financial, medical, and energy aid to Ukraine, including help to rebuild an unspecified town.
Did Serbia agree to increase pressure on Russia?
No, Serbia refused to sign the summit's call for more political, military, and security support to Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.
How much aid has Serbia given Ukraine since 2022?
Serbia has provided around 60 million euros in non-lethal and non-military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.
Does Serbia support Ukraine's bid to join the EU?
Yes, President Vucic stated that Serbia will remain a supporter of Ukraine's EU bid.
Why has Serbia not imposed sanctions on Russia?
Serbia has close ties with Moscow and relies on Russia as its largest gas supplier, so it has refused to join Western sanctions.

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