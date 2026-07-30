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UK's Labour readmits Diane Abbott after suspension over race remarks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Labour readmits Diane Abbott after suspension over race remarks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Politics UK News Labour Party Racism Antisemitism

Labour Party Restores Diane Abbott's Membership After Suspension Over Racism Remarks

Labour Party Reinstates Diane Abbott and Addresses Racism Controversy

Background of Diane Abbott's Suspension

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour Party said on Thursday that it had readmitted the country's longest-serving female lawmaker Diane Abbott, ending a suspension imposed last year over comments on racism that had reignited a row over antisemitism.

Abbott, Britain's first Black woman member of parliament, was suspended by the Labour Party in July 2025 under Keir Starmer – who stepped down as prime minister earlier in July – after she had said she did not regret remarks on racism that had led to an earlier suspension in 2023.

Labour's Official Statement

In a statement on Thursday, Labour said Abbott had been readmitted to the party and had the Labour whip restored following a process conducted under party rules and approved by its independent review board.

Diane Abbott's Response

Abbott said in a statement posted on X that she had been and remains "a lifelong anti-racist and remain deeply committed to opposing racism in all its forms."

Other Party Reinstatements

Joani Reid's Reinstatement

A Labour spokesperson said the party had also reinstated Joani Reid, who had been sitting as an independent lawmaker after voluntarily suspending herself from Labour following reports that her husband had been arrested on suspicion of assisting China's foreign intelligence service.

Details on Police Investigations

A party source familiar with the matter said Reid was never part of the police investigations into the alleged spying.

Timeline of Abbott's Suspension and Readmission

Abbott was suspended by Labour in 2023 after saying the prejudice experienced by Jewish people was similar to, but not the same as, racism. She later apologised and withdrew the remarks. She was readmitted to Labour shortly before the July 2024 national election.

But the party suspended her again the following year after she had told BBC Radio that there was a difference between racism based on skin colour and other forms of racism, and said she did not regret the earlier controversy.

Labour's Stance on Antisemitism

Starmer had made tackling antisemitism within Labour a central part of his leadership, after the party faced accusations of discrimination and harassment against Jewish people under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Diane Abbott, Britain’s longest‑serving female MP and first Black woman MP, was readmitted to Labour on July 30, 2026, after a second suspension over her remarks on racism and antisemitism, following an independent review under party rules. (labouroutlook.org)
  • Joani Reid, who had voluntarily suspended herself in March 2026 when her husband was arrested on suspicion of assisting China’s foreign intelligence service, has been reinstated to the party and had the whip restored following party review. (news.sky.com)
  • Abbott’s readmission marks a reversal of the strict disciplinary path under Keir Starmer, who suspended her initially in April 2023 and again in July 2025. Reid’s reinstatement concludes a period of self-imposed absence amid serious—but unsubstantiated—espionage allegations linked to her husband. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Diane Abbott suspended from Labour Party?
Diane Abbott was suspended after making remarks on racism and suggesting a difference between racism based on skin colour and other forms of racism.
When was Diane Abbott readmitted to the Labour Party?
Diane Abbott was readmitted to the Labour Party in July 2025 after a process conducted by the party's independent review board.
Who else was reinstated alongside Diane Abbott?
Joani Reid, previously sitting as an independent lawmaker, was also reinstated to Labour after voluntarily suspending herself.
What was Keir Starmer's role regarding Labour's stance on antisemitism?
Keir Starmer made tackling antisemitism within Labour a central part of his leadership, following previous accusations against the party.
What prompted Joani Reid's suspension from Labour?
Joani Reid suspended herself from the Labour Party after reports of her husband's arrest over alleged ties to China's foreign intelligence services.

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