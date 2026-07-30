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Drought leaves Swiss border lake popular with tourists all but drained - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drought leaves Swiss border lake popular with tourists all but drained

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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headlines Environment Tourism Climate Change Europe

Drought Leaves Swiss-French Border Lake Nearly Dry, Hurting Tourism and Economy

Impact of Drought on Lake Brenets and the Local Economy

By Denis Balibouse and Cecile Mantovani

Lake Brenets: A Popular Summer Destination

LES BRENETS, Switzerland, July 30 (Reuters) - Lake Brenets, a long, winding lake on the Swiss-French border, is all but drained and has been unnavigable for more than a week amid a prolonged drought that has hit waterways across Europe.

The lake is normally thronged with campers, swimmers and canoeists in the summer, while three boat companies typically ferry thousands of tourists across it each season.

Tourism Disrupted by Falling Water Levels

But this year it is virtually deserted as water levels in the River Doubs, which feeds it, have fallen sharply following months of scant rainfall and three successive heatwaves, the latest of which is still under way.

Dozens of boats are stranded high and dry on the cracked mud, including "Jumbo", a tourist vessel operated by Yvan Durig, owner of the Societe de Navigation des Brenets. 

Economic Consequences for Local Businesses

"It's hitting us hard because we're powerless in the face of this phenomenon," he told Reuters.

Already, he has had to lay off his team and is concerned about making a loss for the year, with water levels now more than 9 metres (30 feet) below average and falling by around 22 centimetres (9 inches) a day.

Historical Context and Climate Trends

With rainfall about half of the usual levels since April, the MeteoSuisse weather ​agency says this year's drought is comparable to some of the country's worst in 1976, 2003 and 2018. Its long-term forecasts suggest below-normal rainfall will continue until mid-August. 

Increasing Frequency of Droughts

While the lake has experienced droughts in the past that have hit business, Durig said that their frequency has increased.

"These droughts are occurring in rapid succession, something we've never seen before," he said. 

Environmental and Social Impact

The lake's remaining water is brown and reduced to a thin central ribbon, where fish are now confined and a couple of swans paddle. A nearby waterfall that flows out of the lake, the Saut de Doubs, has virtually dried up, residents say. 

Local Perspectives

“It’s so beautiful when there’s water, when it’s flowing. It’s an idyllic, wonderful place," said Martial Beyeler, a 69-year-old resident. "It makes me sad to see the place like this.”

(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani and Denis Balibouse; Writing and additional reporting by Emma Farge and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Lake Brenets on the Swiss‑French border is virtually drained, with tour boats stranded and tourism halted.
  • Spring–summer precipitation fell to just ~56 % of normal since April, marking one of the driest periods since 1901.
  • MeteoSuisse forecasts continued below‑normal rainfall through mid‑August, raising concerns about increasing drought frequency and broader water stress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lake Brenets almost dry this year?
Lake Brenets is nearly dry due to a prolonged drought, scant rainfall, and several heatwaves causing sharply lower water levels in the River Doubs that feeds the lake.
How has the drought affected tourism at Lake Brenets?
The drought has left the lake unnavigable and virtually deserted, forcing boat operators to halt services and lay off staff, severely impacting the local tourism economy.
How much lower are the current water levels at Lake Brenets?
Water levels are more than 9 metres below average and dropping by about 22 centimetres each day.
Is the Saut de Doubs waterfall still flowing?
The Saut de Doubs waterfall has virtually dried up due to the lack of water in Lake Brenets.
How does this year’s drought compare to previous years?
According to weather agencies, this drought is comparable to the country's worst in 1976, 2003, and 2018, with droughts occurring in increasingly rapid succession.

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