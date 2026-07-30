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Britain's ban on Palestine Action group to be considered by top court - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's ban on Palestine Action group to be considered by top court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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UK Supreme Court to Consider Legality of Ban on Palestine Action Group

Legal Battle Over Proscription of Palestine Action

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's Supreme Court has said it will hear an appeal against a lower court ruling that Britain's decision to ban campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was lawful.

Background of the Case

London's Court of Appeal ruled in June that proscribing Palestine Action under terrorism laws was lawful because of its support for violence, after the High Court ruled in February that the ban unlawfully interfered with freedom of expression.

Key Figures and Legal Challenge

Huda Ammori, who co-founded Palestine Action in 2020 and brought the legal challenge against proscription, was granted permission to appeal against that decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court's website showed.

She said in a statement: "We will continue to fight this proscription all the way to the Supreme Court and, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights to overturn what has become one of the most extreme attacks on free speech and the right to protest in modern British history."

Actions Leading to the Ban

Before it was proscribed, Palestine Action had increasingly targeted Israel-linked defence companies or firms with links to them with "direct action", often blocking entrances or spraying red paint, particularly Elbit Systems.

The group was banned shortly after a break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton base in June 2025 in which activists damaged two military planes.

Impact of the Ban

Roughly 3,000 people have since been arrested for holding signs in support of Palestine Action, including dozens on Thursday outside Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Supreme Court to review legality of proscription under Terrorism Act 2000, following split rulings from High Court and Court of Appeal (gov.uk)
  • Palestine Action, banned in July 2025 after a RAF Brize Norton break‑in, remains proscribed despite widespread arrests and free‑speech concerns (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • Human rights groups warn the designation marks a severe curtailment of protest rights, while government says lawful protests continue unaffected by the proscription (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Palestine Action banned in the UK?
Palestine Action was banned in the UK over its support for violence, particularly in connection with Israel-linked defence companies.
What is the legal challenge about Palestine Action's ban?
Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, appealed the ban, arguing it unlawfully interfered with freedom of expression.
Which court will consider the appeal on the Palestine Action ban?
The UK Supreme Court will hear the appeal regarding the legality of the ban on Palestine Action.
How many people were arrested in relation to Palestine Action?
Roughly 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban for holding signs supporting Palestine Action.
What actions led to the ban on Palestine Action?
Actions included targeting Israel-linked defence firms, with incidents like the break-in at RAF Brize Norton where military planes were damaged.

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