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Ukraine strikes two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine strikes two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Ukraine Hits More Wildberries Warehouses, Disrupting Russian Retail Supply Chain

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Retail Infrastructure

Latest Attacks and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck two more warehouses belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries overnight, sparking fires at both sites, the company and a regional official said.

Ukraine has attacked about a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy that is often described as Russia's answer to Amazon.

Casualties and Evacuations

Oleg Melnichenko, governor of the Penza region in western Russia, said one person was injured and around 200 people were evacuated from the Wildberries site there.

Wildberries said a fire had also broken out at its logistics facility in Sarapul in Russia's Udmurtia region after a Ukrainian drone attack.

The company said staff had been evacuated in advance, that there were no preliminary reports of casualties, and that deliveries were being rerouted through other facilities.

Reports of Additional Attacks

Several Russian news outlets reported a third attack on a Wildberries site in the Urals region of Perm, but the company said its sorting centre there was operating normally.

The regional governor said Perm had come under heavy Ukrainian drone attack overnight.

Strategic Objectives Behind Ukraine's Strikes

Ukraine, whose own cities are under constant Russian attack, describes its strikes deep inside Russia as "long-range sanctions" designed to sap Moscow's war-fighting capacity and force it to end the 4-1/2-year conflict.

Disrupting Retailer's Distribution Chain

Damage to Warehouses and Business Impact

Several of the attacks on Wildberries have caused massive damage to warehouses, disrupting the company's distribution chain and threatening heavy losses for tens of thousands of small businesses who use it as their main marketplace.

Compensation and Government Response

Wildberries says it has started to pay out compensation to sellers. The government is exploring ways to support the company and related businesses, sources told Reuters this week.

Regional Support Initiatives

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region which surrounds St Petersburg, said on Thursday that around 1,500 sellers had seen goods destroyed or damaged in an attack on a Wildberries warehouse there last week.

He said the region would set up a regional task force to address the situation, and would provide low-interest loans to help the affected businesses to quickly replenish their stock.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski in Moscow and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s ongoing coordinated drone campaign continues to target key Wildberries warehouses, aiming to disrupt Russia’s consumer economy and logistics capacity (investing.com).
  • Wildberries, often dubbed 'Russia’s Amazon', operates a massive logistics network (over 4 million to 5.6 million m²), underpinning much of Russia’s e‑commerce and employing millions—making the strikes economically significant (datacenters.wb.ru).
  • These attacks exacerbate losses for small businesses reliant on Wildberries, with the Russian government exploring compensation, low‑interest loans, and regional task forces to mitigate the fallout (chathamhouse.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Wildberries warehouses have been attacked in Russia since July 18?
About a dozen Wildberries sites have been attacked by Ukrainian drones since July 18.
What is the impact of the attacks on Wildberries' operations?
The attacks have disrupted Wildberries’ distribution chain, caused massive damage, and threatened heavy losses for small businesses.
Has there been any compensation for affected sellers?
Wildberries has started to pay compensation to sellers whose goods were destroyed or damaged in the attacks.
How is the Russian government supporting affected businesses?
The government is exploring support measures, including low-interest loans for affected businesses to replenish stock.
Were there any injuries or evacuations caused by the recent warehouse attacks?
One person was injured in Penza, and hundreds of staff were evacuated from the affected warehouses.

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