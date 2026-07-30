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UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance UK Politics Devolution Taxation public policy

Burnham's Devolution Plan: Mayors to Receive Share of Income Tax Revenue in England

Overview of Burnham's Devolution Initiative

Introduction to the Devolution Plan

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham will give mayors in England a share of income tax revenue for the first time as part of the new prime minister's push to devolve power away from London and decentralise the British state.

Political Motivation and Background

Burnham, himself a former mayor of Greater Manchester, has made it an early political priority to extend devolution and give powers away from the Westminster government he now runs, empowering regional mayoralties instead.

Establishment of Number 10 North

He has established Number 10 North, a Manchester outpost of his Downing Street office, to co-ordinate the devolution push, with the aim of delivering jobs and growth across the country.

Burnham's Perspective on Devolution

Burnham said he knew what it was like "to be ignored by politicians in Westminster" and that he would not "make that same mistake now I'm PM".

Details of the Revenue Sharing Plan

Retention of Local Tax Revenues

"Under our plans, more of the taxes raised in a community will stay in that community. Soon, every local leader will have the power and resources to improve public transport, build homes and create jobs," he said in a statement.

Implementation Timeline and Equalisation

Burnham's office said that mayors would begin receiving a "greater share of locally generated revenues" next spring, though relative local needs will be taken into account to equalise funding across the country.

Business Rates and Fiscal Budget

This will start with business rates, which Burnham's government has already cut for pubs, and his office said further details on that and income tax retention would be set out in a fiscal budget due later this year.

Scope and Limitations of the Announcement

Geographical Coverage

The announcement will only cover England, though the government said it would work with devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to try to deliver similar outcomes.

Current State of Devolution in England

Devolution in England is patchy, however, with metro regions such as Greater Manchester having mayors with substantial powers while around half the population is not covered by such mayors.

(Reporting by Alistair SmoutEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Mayors in England will, for the first time, receive a share of income tax revenue tied to their communities, though they won’t set tax rates themselves (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Business rates devolution is already underway: a 20% cut for pubs, clubs and music venues from April and plans to transfer more business rates revenue to regional leaders (live.euronext.com)
  • No.10 North in Manchester has been established as the coordination hub for this devolution drive, though critics note fiscal architecture isn't fully developed yet (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is UK PM Burnham making to income tax distribution?
Burnham will allow mayors in England to receive a share of locally generated income tax for the first time.
Which regions are affected by the new devolution plans?
The plans will initially cover England, with coordination for similar outcomes in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
How soon will mayors start receiving more local revenue?
Mayors are expected to begin receiving a greater share of local revenues starting next spring.
What fiscal details are pending in Burnham’s devolution plan?
Further details on income tax retention and business rates will be set out in a fiscal budget later this year.

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