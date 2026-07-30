GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Disasters Latin America Economy

Surviving the Venezuela Earthquakes: Families Flee Danger and Start Over

The Aftermath and Displacement Following the Venezuela Earthquakes

By Mariela Nava

Escaping the Trauma: Adriana Aponte's Story

MARACAIBO, Venezuela, July 29 (Reuters) - Weeks after the twin earthquakes that devastated Venezuela's central coast, Adriana Aponte and her family joined a growing exodus of survivors fleeing to poorer regions to escape the trauma of the disaster.

Living with Fear and Uncertainty

"The fear will always be there, haunting you," said Aponte, a 26-year-old mother of three who relocated from hard-hit La Guaira to the oil-producing city of Maracaibo. "Sometimes you’d like to forget."

The Scale of the Disaster

The June 24 double-quake with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 killed at least 5,500 people and forced some 23,800 others into makeshift tent camps.

Internal Displacement and New Beginnings

The disaster also triggered internal displacement, pushing survivors from the ruined coastal region into precarious new lives in economically depressed western states such as Zulia, home to Maracaibo.

Choosing Safety Over Familiarity

Aponte said her family chose to leave La Guaira because they wanted to be in a city free from the fear of constant aftershocks.

Destruction of Homes and Communities

The quakes reduced hundreds of buildings and homes to rubble in the area. Aponte said her own home did not collapse completely, but a wall in the bedroom came down, splitting it in half.

Financial Struggles and Support

Upon deciding to leave their home, a relative gave them 50,000 bolivars (about $67) to pay for the trip to Maracaibo, where Aponte has relatives.

Adjusting to Life in Maracaibo

"I feel safe here," Aponte told Reuters in the small living room of her two-story home, a modest brick structure with a simple zinc roof surrounded by weeds and rubbish that the family is now cleaning away. 

They hope it is temporary while waiting for the government to provide permanent housing. 

Mixed Emotions and Family Separation

Aponte said the sense of safety for her and her children - ages 1, 4 and 10 - in Maracaibo is reassuring, but she feels some regret.

"Part of me feels bad because my dad and my sisters are still back in La Guaira," she said. 

(Reporting by Mariela Nava, Editing by Iñigo Alexander and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Official reports now put the death toll at over 5,500 and injured at around 16,700, with tallies still rising amid ongoing aftershocks and missing persons registers nearing 29,500. (euronews.com)
  • Economic damage estimates vary: the UNDP places direct losses at US$6.7 billion (~6% of GDP), while the World Bank estimates up to US$19.6 billion—highlighting the urgent need for rapid reconstruction. (undp.org)
  • Displacement is extensive: nearly 18,000 people are homeless, tens of thousands are in temporary camps, and services in La Guaira and Caracas remain severely disrupted. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Adriana Aponte and her family leave La Guaira?
Adriana Aponte and her family left La Guaira to escape ongoing fear and aftershocks after surviving the earthquakes.
How many people were killed or displaced by the Venezuela earthquakes?
The twin earthquakes killed at least 5,500 people and displaced around 23,800, many ending up in makeshift camps.
Where did Adriana's family move to after the disaster?
Adriana's family moved to Maracaibo, an oil-producing city in western Venezuela.
What hardships do displaced families face after the earthquakes?
Displaced families face challenges like precarious living conditions, economic struggles, and emotional trauma from the disaster.
Does Adriana feel safe in Maracaibo?
Adriana feels safer in Maracaibo but regrets being separated from family members still in La Guaira.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Outokumpu CFO says costs eat into gains from EU steel measures

Image for Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 

Image for UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

UK reports rise in cyclospora infections linked to Mexico travel

Image for UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

UK's Robert Walters expects smaller loss and downplays AI impact on hiring

Image for EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

EU aims for seven AI gigafactories with €10 billion plan in race with US, China

Image for CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports

CityFibre seeks to raise $1.20 billion for acquisitions, Bloomberg News reports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Leader of Spain's Ceuta warns of emergency as 1,500 migrants arrive in one week
Leader of Spain's Ceuta warns of emergency as 1,500 migrants arrive in one week
Image for Ukrainian drones damage major Russian grain export terminal on Kerch Strait, source says
Ukrainian drones damage major Russian grain export terminal on Kerch Strait, source says
Image for Three people die trying to cross English Channel, local French authority says
Three people die trying to cross English Channel, local French authority says
Image for Shelter gaps leave Ukrainians desperate, angry as Russian attacks mount
Shelter gaps leave Ukrainians desperate, angry as Russian attacks mount
Image for France, Spain and Greece battle wildfires as Europe swelters
France, Spain and Greece battle wildfires as Europe swelters
Image for Copenhagen's Noma reopens with micro-season menus as chef Redzepi steps back
Copenhagen's Noma reopens with micro-season menus as chef Redzepi steps back
Image for Rhine water level close to record lows, cargo vessels keep sailing
Rhine water level close to record lows, cargo vessels keep sailing
Image for Israeli strikes kill three in Gaza, including two children, amid new ceasefire push
Israeli strikes kill three in Gaza, including two children, amid new ceasefire push
Image for With fields destroyed and hives lost, Gaza's beekeepers struggle to start over
With fields destroyed and hives lost, Gaza's beekeepers struggle to start over
Image for Greek firefighters battle deadly wildfires on Crete for a second day
Greek firefighters battle deadly wildfires on Crete for a second day
Image for Polish police find crater, debris of unidentified object as Russia strikes Ukraine
Polish police find crater, debris of unidentified object as Russia strikes Ukraine
Image for Two arrested on suspicion of arson as firefighters battle blazes near Bordeaux
Two arrested on suspicion of arson as firefighters battle blazes near Bordeaux
View All Headlines Posts