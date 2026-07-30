EU Agrees to Establish Maritime Rescue Centre in Eastern Libya Amid Rising Migrant Departures

EU Plans and Implications for Maritime Rescue Operations in Libya

Background of Migration Routes and EU Response

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed plans to establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando said on Thursday, as the bloc looks to curb arrivals on one of Europe's busiest migration routes.

Libya, where control is split between rival western and eastern factions, has been a major transit route for migrants attempting a dangerous sea crossing to Europe since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

Details of the MRCC Initiative

"We finalised the procedures to establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Benghazi under Operation IRINI, with funding from Italy and Malta," Orlando said in a post on X.

Key Stakeholders and Recent Developments

The announcement followed a meeting in Rome attended by the commander of the EU naval mission Operation IRINI, Rear Admiral Marco Casapieri, Malta's ambassador to Italy, Daniel Azzopardi, and General Khairy Tamimi, secretary-general of the command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.

EU-Libya Cooperation and Human Rights Concerns

The EU and its member states have long supported and trained the Libyan coastguard, which intercepts migrants at sea. While the EU formally recognises only the Tripoli-based government, it has stepped up contacts with authorities in eastern Libya since last year as migrant departures from areas controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya have risen.

Criticism from Rights Groups

The proposed Benghazi centre has drawn scrutiny from rights groups, who argue that strengthening Libyan maritime capabilities could lead to more interceptions of migrant boats and returns to Libya, where the United Nations and rights organisations have long documented abuses against migrants and refugees.

EU Justification for the Initiative

EU officials say cooperation with Libyan authorities is necessary to improve maritime safety, combat smuggling networks and reduce deaths at sea.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)