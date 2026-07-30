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More Ukrainian, Russian children reunited with families, US says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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US Reports Progress in Reuniting Ukrainian, Russian Children with Families

Efforts and Developments in Child Reunification Amid Ukraine War

Recent Reunification Achievements

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Five more Ukrainian and Russian children have been reunited with their families amid the war in Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday as part of Melania Trump's reunification efforts.

Role of the US and Melania Trump

Statements from the First Lady

"My representative and I continue working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to safely return children to their families and communities," the U.S. first lady said in a statement marking the fifth group of reunited children as the war enters its fifth year.

Progress Since Initiative Launch

The White House has reported the reunification of roughly 30 Ukrainian children since Melania Trump began the initiative in October 2025.

Impact of the War on Children

Civilian Casualties and UN Data

Thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with last year being the deadliest year since the war began, according to United Nations figures.

International and Diplomatic Responses

US-Ukraine Diplomatic Engagement

The announcement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this week, which Trump later described as positive.

US and UN Actions

The U.S. State Department in March pledged to help fund reunification efforts. A U.N. investigation that month also found that Russia's deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022 amounted to crimes against humanity.

International Criminal Court Proceedings

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and five other Russians over illegal deportation of children. Moscow denies it is taking children against their will.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Key Takeaways

  • Five additional Ukrainian and Russian children reunited, led by Melania Trump’s initiative, now totaling about 30 since October 2025.
  • A March 2026 UN investigation confirmed Russia’s deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to crimes against humanity.
  • International pressure continues: the U.S. State Department has pledged funding, and the ICC has issued arrest warrants over Ukraine child-transfer crimes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Ukrainian and Russian children have been reunited with their families?
According to the White House, about 30 Ukrainian children have been reunited since Melania Trump's initiative began in October 2025.
Who is leading the reunification efforts for Ukrainian and Russian children?
First Lady Melania Trump is leading the efforts, working with the governments of Ukraine and Russia to bring children back to their families.
What legal actions have been taken regarding illegal deportation of Ukrainian children?
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and five other Russians for the illegal deportation of children.
How has the United States supported the reunification of Ukrainian children?
The U.S. State Department pledged funding in March to aid reunification efforts for children affected by the war.
What has the United Nations reported about civilian casualties in Ukraine?
UN figures indicate that thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed since the Russian invasion in 2022, with last year being the deadliest.

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