US Reports Progress in Reuniting Ukrainian, Russian Children with Families

Efforts and Developments in Child Reunification Amid Ukraine War

Recent Reunification Achievements

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Five more Ukrainian and Russian children have been reunited with their families amid the war in Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday as part of Melania Trump's reunification efforts.

Role of the US and Melania Trump

Statements from the First Lady

"My representative and I continue working with the governments of Russia and Ukraine to safely return children to their families and communities," the U.S. first lady said in a statement marking the fifth group of reunited children as the war enters its fifth year.

Progress Since Initiative Launch

The White House has reported the reunification of roughly 30 Ukrainian children since Melania Trump began the initiative in October 2025.

Impact of the War on Children

Civilian Casualties and UN Data

Thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with last year being the deadliest year since the war began, according to United Nations figures.

International and Diplomatic Responses

US-Ukraine Diplomatic Engagement

The announcement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this week, which Trump later described as positive.

US and UN Actions

The U.S. State Department in March pledged to help fund reunification efforts. A U.N. investigation that month also found that Russia's deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022 amounted to crimes against humanity.

International Criminal Court Proceedings

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and five other Russians over illegal deportation of children. Moscow denies it is taking children against their will.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)