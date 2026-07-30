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UK's Drax first-half profit slides 39% on weaker power prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Drax first-half profit slides 39% on weaker power prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Drax Sees 39% First-Half Profit Drop as UK Power Prices Fall

Drax Group First-Half Financial Results and Market Context

Profit Decline Driven by Lower Power Prices

July 30 (Reuters) - British power generator Drax Group reported a 39% drop in first-half adjusted core profit on Thursday, weighed down by lower power prices at its biomass generation unit.

Market Trends Impacting Power Prices

Wholesale power prices in Britain have fallen over the past couple of years, after rising dramatically following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Financial Performance Overview

Drax reported adjusted core profit of £279 million ($372.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with £460 million a year earlier, and said earnings for the year would be in line with analysts' expectations.

Acquisition of Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Deal Clearance and Completion Timeline

Separately, Drax said its recommended all-cash acquisition of Bluefield Solar Income Fund had cleared the final UK national security hurdle, with the deal now expected to complete on July 31.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishan Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted core profit dropped from £460 million to £279 million due to lower power prices at biomass unit (H1 ended June 30) (investegate.co.uk)
  • Drax expects full‑year earnings to meet analyst forecasts despite mid‑year dip (investegate.co.uk)
  • All‑cash acquisition of Bluefield Solar Income Fund cleared UK national security hurdle and is set to complete July 31 (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Drax Group's first-half profit decline?
Drax Group's first-half profit dropped due to weaker power prices in its biomass generation unit.
How much profit did Drax report for the first half of the year?
Drax reported an adjusted core profit of £279 million for the six months ended June 30.
What was Drax's profit in the same period last year?
Drax reported a profit of £460 million a year earlier.
What is the status of Drax's acquisition of Bluefield Solar Income Fund?
The acquisition cleared its final UK national security hurdle and is expected to complete on July 31.

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