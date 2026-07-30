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Thousands of migrants cross into Spain's Ceuta on foot, EFE reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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headlines Migration Spain Europe

Thousands of Migrants Enter Spain’s Ceuta Through Morocco Border Fence

Mass Migration Event at the Ceuta-Morocco Border

Large-Scale Crossing Reported by News Agencies

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants were crossing into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on foot after jumping over the border fence separating the city from Morocco, Spanish state news agency EFE reported on Thursday.

Security Lapses and Border Breach

According to EFE, hundreds of youths could be seen scaling the security fencing – which was not being guarded by police at the time – and entered Ceuta, while members of the Moroccan auxiliary force responsible for security on the ground withdrew as the young people passed.

Reactions and On-the-Ground Footage

Footage seen by Reuters showed some of the migrants shouting "Long live Spain" as they entered the territory.

Context and Background of the Incident

Coinciding Events and Migration Patterns

The mass crossing coincided with the arrival of more than 1,500 migrants swimming into the city over the past week, according to regional authorities.

Ceuta and Melilla: EU’s African Land Borders

Ceuta, together with Melilla – another Spanish autonomous city located in North Africa – represents the European Union's only land border with Africa. Both cities periodically experience surges in attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Official Response and Calls for Action

Local Government’s Appeal

Earlier on Thursday, Ceuta leader Juan Jesus Vivas had urged the national government to declare an emergency over the mass arrivals.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ceuta is under acute migratory pressure—this week alone over 1,700 migrants swam in and thousands crossed on foot, straining local resources and prompting emergency responses.
  • Arrivals to Ceuta in 2026 have risen dramatically: 2,582 irregular entries by mid‑year, up 164% year‑on‑year, while overall irregular migration into Spain fell.
  • Authorities are overwhelmed—Interior Minister to visit Ceuta; local and national governments debates emergency declarations; humanitarian and security systems are stretched beyond capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did migrants cross into Ceuta from Morocco?
Migrants crossed into Ceuta by jumping over the border fence separating the city from Morocco when police were not guarding the area.
How many migrants entered Ceuta recently?
Reports indicate thousands crossed on foot and over 1,500 arrived by swimming over the past week.
What role did Moroccan security forces play?
Members of the Moroccan auxiliary force withdrew as migrants passed, allowing the crossing to occur.
Why is Ceuta significant in migration to the EU?
Ceuta is one of the EU's only land borders with Africa, periodically experiencing surges in migrant crossings.
Did authorities respond to the crossing?
Ceuta's leader urged the Spanish national government to declare an emergency over the mass arrivals.

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