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Arrested Canadian NATO intern suspected of spying for China, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Canadian NATO Intern Arrested in Belgium for Alleged Espionage Linked to China

Details and Implications of the Espionage Case

By Charlotte Van Campenhout and Andrew Gray

Arrest and Initial Investigation

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgian authorities suspect a Canadian NATO intern arrested on suspicion of espionage was working for China, according to two sources with knowledge of the case.

In announcing her arrest on Saturday, Belgian prosecutors said the woman worked at NATO's military headquarters in the city of Mons and was a "Canadian national of Chinese origin" suspected of spying for a third country and belonging to a criminal organisation.

They did not name the country or the organisation. But the two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential investigation, told Reuters the country under suspicion was China.

Responses from China and NATO

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment faxed outside business hours. The Chinese embassy in Brussels did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept document, the foundation of the military alliance's policies, says China poses "systemic challenges" to Euro-Atlantic security. In response, China's foreign ministry accused NATO of groundless accusations, smears and attacks.

Profile of the Suspect

A security source said the woman, identified as Claire Z, is in her 30s and not a student. She arrived in Mons about a year ago to start her internship with NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied ​Powers Europe, or SHAPE, where she worked in the IT department, the source also said.

She registered in Belgium as single without children, the source said.

Zhang did not immediately reply to messages sent to social media accounts matching her description. She has not made any public comment on the allegations against her, nor has any lawyer acting on her behalf.

Previous Employment and International Experience

Work at Other International Organisations

WORKED AT OTHER INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS

According to a LinkedIn profile that the source confirmed was that of the suspect, Claire Z. previously worked at the European Space Agency and the World Trade Organisation.

Asked about the case, the ESA said a position with the agency does not require a personal security clearance but it applies its standard human resources screening procedures. They referred to Belgian authorities for further questions. The WTO did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Legal Proceedings and Detention

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Z.'s pretrial detention had been extended by one month. A spokesperson said on Thursday that Zhang had appealed the decision, with a ruling on the appeal expected within the next two weeks.

Security Procedures and Reactions

Security Checks for NATO Interns

SECURITY CHECKS

Responsibility for conducting security checks on NATO interns lies with their countries of origin, which in this case was Canada.

Canada's Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said earlier this week that authorities would review the country's security screening process, adding it was important "to get to the bottom of what happened".

Impact on NATO Operations

SHAPE reported the suspect to Belgian intelligence after observing her behaviour, according to Belgium's prosecutors' office. A SHAPE spokesperson has said there was no indication the incident had affected NATO's operational readiness, command and control, or ongoing missions.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam, Andrew Gray in Brussels, additional reporting by Shi Bu in Beijing, Maria Cheng in Ottowa, Emma Farge in Geneva, Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Canadian intern, identified only as Claire Z., was detained after SHAPE’s internal security flagged her behavior, prompting raids on her residence and workplace on July 23 and a formal arrest warrant on July 24 – 25 (euractiv.com).
  • Belgian prosecutors say she’s suspected of spying for a third country—sources say China—and belonging to a criminal organization. NATO operations reportedly remain unaffected (stripes.com).
  • Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree has committed to investigating whether the individual had ties to Canadian agencies and will review the country’s security screening processes (vancouver.citynews.ca).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Canadian NATO intern arrested in Belgium?
The intern was arrested on suspicion of espionage, allegedly spying for China while working at NATO's military headquarters in Mons, Belgium.
What is known about the suspect's background?
The suspect, Claire Z., is a Canadian national of Chinese origin in her 30s who previously worked at the European Space Agency and World Trade Organisation.
Which organisation was the intern suspected of spying for?
Sources indicate the intern was suspected of spying for China, although official confirmation from authorities is pending.
How did NATO and Belgian authorities respond to the incident?
SHAPE reported the suspect to Belgian intelligence; prosecutors extended her pretrial detention, and no operational readiness was affected at NATO.
Who is responsible for NATO intern security checks?
Security checks for NATO interns are conducted by their countries of origin, in this case, Canada.

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