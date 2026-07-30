GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia detains billionaire, executives, drone official in fraud case, media reports say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia detains billionaire, executives, drone official in fraud case, media reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Drones Russia

Russia Detains Billionaire, Efko Executives, and Drone Official in Fraud Probe

Major Fraud Investigation Involving Russian Business and Government Officials

Detention of Key Figures

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Valery Kustov, executives of his Efko company and a government official responsible for drone development have all been detained in a major fraud investigation, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday.

Profile of Valery Kustov and Efko

Kustov is the founder, controlling shareholder and board chairman of Efko, which is active in drone production as well as being Russia's leading sunflower oil producer.

Additional Efko Executives Detained

Three other Efko officials were also detained, according to the reports by Interfax news agency and others.

Government Involvement and Allegations

Detention of Drone Development Official

The trade and industry ministry confirmed the detention of Alla Polovchenya, deputy head of its department of unmanned systems and robotics.

Alleged Fraudulent Activity

Mash, a news outlet known for its sources in Russian law enforcement, said the Efko officials were suspected of covertly purchasing drones from China and passing them off as the company's own proprietary development.

Efko's Response

Efko in a statement expressed support for its detained employees and urged people to refrain from speculation.

Efko's Drone Operations and Strategic Importance

Future Transport Venture

The Efko group has been involved with drones since 2021 through a venture called Future Transport that describes itself as "a leader in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia."

Research and Production Facilities

It has a research and development centre in the western Belgorod region and a production plant in the city of Tolyatti, according to its website.

National Context: Drones in the War with Ukraine

Boosting Russia's production of drones has been cited by President Vladimir Putin as a top priority in the war with Ukraine, a conflict that has become increasingly dominated by the use of unmanned aerial vehicles on both sides.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Valery Kustov, founder and chair of Efko—Russia’s top sunflower‑oil producer with drone ventures—is detained in a high‑stakes fraud probe linking drone procurement to Efko’s internal R&D claims. (investing.com)
  • Alla Polovchenya, deputy head of the Trade and Industry Ministry’s unmanned systems and robotics department, is also detained, underlining the probe’s extension into state-linked drone policy. (kommersant.ru)
  • Mash reports suggest Efko officials covertly purchased Chinese drones, rebranding them as their own development under the Future Transport venture active since 2021; Efko’s statement urges against speculation and affirms internal solidarity. (kommersant.ru)
  • The case reflects heightened scrutiny of the drone industry in Russia amid wartime pressures—especially as drone production has been elevated by President Putin as vital to military efforts. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been detained in the Russian fraud investigation?
Billionaire Valery Kustov, several Efko executives, and Alla Polovchenya, a government official for drone development, have been detained.
What is Efko accused of in the investigation?
Efko officials are suspected of covertly purchasing drones from China and presenting them as their own proprietary innovation.
What role does drones play in the Efko group?
Since 2021, Efko has been involved in unmanned aerial vehicle development and production through its venture called Future Transport.
Which government official was involved in the case?
Alla Polovchenya, deputy head of the trade and industry ministry's department of unmanned systems, was detained.
Why is drone production significant for Russia currently?
Boosting drone production is a national priority due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, where drones play a key role.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Yemen's Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia from Iraq, sources say

Exclusive-Yemen's Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia from Iraq, sources say

Image for UK PM Burnham says he will use North Sea oil pragmatically after Trump comments

UK PM Burnham says he will use North Sea oil pragmatically after Trump comments

Image for Iran's Araqchi presses European counterparts over use of bases in US operations

Iran's Araqchi presses European counterparts over use of bases in US operations

Image for Yen surges against the dollar, analysts suspect official yen buying intervention

Yen surges against the dollar, analysts suspect official yen buying intervention

Image for Refinery attacks keep European fuel prices around record highs

Refinery attacks keep European fuel prices around record highs

Image for European earnings growth estimate rises to 20.8% as energy profits surge

European earnings growth estimate rises to 20.8% as energy profits surge

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Drought leaves Swiss border lake popular with tourists all but drained
Drought leaves Swiss border lake popular with tourists all but drained
Image for George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires
George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires
Image for Thousands of migrants cross into Spain's Ceuta on foot, EFE reports
Thousands of migrants cross into Spain's Ceuta on foot, EFE reports
Image for Ukraine strikes two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries
Ukraine strikes two more warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries
Image for More Ukrainian, Russian children reunited with families, US says
More Ukrainian, Russian children reunited with families, US says
Image for After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero
After surviving earthquakes, a family in Venezuela seeks a new beginning far from ground zero
Image for Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 
Drone strike near Suez Canal in Egypt raises new security threat in widening war 
Image for Leader of Spain's Ceuta warns of emergency as 1,500 migrants arrive in one week
Leader of Spain's Ceuta warns of emergency as 1,500 migrants arrive in one week
Image for Ukrainian drones damage major Russian grain export terminal on Kerch Strait, source says
Ukrainian drones damage major Russian grain export terminal on Kerch Strait, source says
Image for Three people die trying to cross English Channel, local French authority says
Three people die trying to cross English Channel, local French authority says
Image for Shelter gaps leave Ukrainians desperate, angry as Russian attacks mount
Shelter gaps leave Ukrainians desperate, angry as Russian attacks mount
Image for France, Spain and Greece battle wildfires as Europe swelters
France, Spain and Greece battle wildfires as Europe swelters
View All Headlines Posts