George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

Evacuation of the Clooneys Amid Southern France Wildfires

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Hollywood actor George Clooney and his British wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles as a result of the wildfires blazing in the southern French region, Clooney's publicist said on Thursday.

Public Statement and Letter to Local Authorities

The publicist shared with Reuters a letter that the actor sent to Didier Bremond, Mayor of Brignoles, expressing his concerns as many regions of France battle wildfires.

Contents of George Clooney's Letter

"Dear Didier. At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things," Clooney wrote.

Commitment to the Community

"First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there," he added.

The Clooneys' Connection to Brignoles

The couple and their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, obtained French citizenship in 2025.

The Clooneys bought their Brignoles home on a vineyard in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in 2021 when it had an estimated value of around €9 million ($10.3 million).

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Ardee Napolitano and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Barbara Lewis)