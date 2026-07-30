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George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

Evacuation of the Clooneys Amid Southern France Wildfires

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Hollywood actor George Clooney and his British wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles as a result of the wildfires blazing in the southern French region, Clooney's publicist said on Thursday.

Public Statement and Letter to Local Authorities

The publicist shared with Reuters a letter that the actor sent to Didier Bremond, Mayor of Brignoles, expressing his concerns as many regions of France battle wildfires.

Contents of George Clooney's Letter

"Dear Didier. At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things," Clooney wrote.

Commitment to the Community

"First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there," he added.

The Clooneys' Connection to Brignoles

The couple and their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, obtained French citizenship in 2025.

The Clooneys bought their Brignoles home on a vineyard in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in 2021 when it had an estimated value of around €9 million ($10.3 million).

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Ardee Napolitano and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfires in southern France, particularly in Var and Gironde, have burned thousands of hectares and prompted mass evacuations—Cap‑Ferret peninsula alone saw tens of thousands flee (investing.com).
  • France and Spain have evacuated over 300,000 people as wildfires—the worst since World War II—have raged across southern Europe, driven by unprecedented heat, drought and climate change (aljazeera.com).
  • The Clooneys, who acquired French citizenship in 2025 and a €9 million vineyard home in 2021, assured Mayor Didier Bremond of their commitment to helping restore Brignoles, regardless of the fire’s impact on their property (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did George and Amal Clooney evacuate their home in France?
They evacuated due to wildfires blazing in the southern French region near their Brignoles home.
Where is George Clooney's home in France located?
Their home is in Brignoles, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, southern France.
How much is the Clooneys' Brignoles home worth?
The property was valued at around €9 million ($10.3 million) when purchased in 2021.
Did the Clooneys express concern for the local community?
Yes, they emphasized their commitment to Brignoles and support for the local community in a letter.
When did the Clooneys obtain French citizenship?
George and Amal Clooney and their children obtained French citizenship in 2025.

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