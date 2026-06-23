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UK's IP Group rebuffs top investor Railpen's $810 million takeover proposal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Investing

IP Group Rejects $810 Million Takeover Proposal From Top Shareholder Railpen

Details of the Takeover Proposal and Rejection

June 23 (Reuters) - Early-stage science investor IP Group said on Tuesday it has rejected a takeover proposal valuing it at around £613.1 million ($810 million) from its largest shareholder Railpen, saying the offer "materially undervalued" the company.

Background on Railpen and Its Stake in IP Group

Here are some more details:

Railpen’s Profile and Holdings

• London-based Railpen, which manages over £34 billion in assets for railways pension schemes, holds an 18.38% stake in IP Group, according to LSEG data.

Key Terms of the Takeover Proposal

• Railpen's final proposal includes 59 pence per share in cash, a distribution of IP Group's Oxford Nanopore stake, and a contingent value right of up to 5 pence per share tied to a potential sale of IP Group's Istesso holding.

IP Group’s Response to the Proposal

• IP Group said it unanimously rejected the proposal, following three earlier approaches from Railpen.

Valuation Analysis

• IP Group says, excluding the contingent element, the proposal implies a value of about 69.4 pence per share, representing a 6.7% premium to IP Group's last closing price.

• However, it is a discount of 37.2% to IP Group's net asset value of 110.4 pence per share as at December 31, 2025.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7569)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Railpen, IP Group’s largest shareholder with ~18.4% stake, offered 59 p cash, Oxford Nanopore distribution (~10.7 p), plus up to 5 p contingent value right (es.investing.com).
  • IP Group unanimously rejected the proposal, stating it represented just ~69.4 p value per share (a 6.7% premium to market) but a 37% discount to NAV of 110.4 p as of Dec 31 2025 (es.investing.com).
  • IP Group’s strong 2025 performance saw NAV per share rise 13% to 110.4 p, driven by Pfizer-linked royalties and robust exits, highlighting the undervaluation in Railpen’s offer (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who proposed the takeover of IP Group?
The takeover proposal for IP Group was made by Railpen, its largest shareholder.
How much was IP Group valued at in Railpen's proposal?
Railpen's proposal valued IP Group at approximately £613.1 million ($810 million).
Why did IP Group reject the takeover offer?
IP Group rejected the offer, stating it 'materially undervalued' the company and represented a significant discount to its net asset value.
What was included in Railpen's final takeover proposal?
Railpen's final proposal included 59 pence per share in cash, a distribution of IP Group's Oxford Nanopore stake, and a contingent value right up to 5 pence per share related to a sale of the Istesso holding.
What percentage of IP Group does Railpen currently own?
Railpen currently owns an 18.38% stake in IP Group.

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