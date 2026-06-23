IP Group Rejects $810 Million Takeover Proposal From Top Shareholder Railpen
Details of the Takeover Proposal and Rejection
June 23 (Reuters) - Early-stage science investor IP Group said on Tuesday it has rejected a takeover proposal valuing it at around £613.1 million ($810 million) from its largest shareholder Railpen, saying the offer "materially undervalued" the company.
Background on Railpen and Its Stake in IP Group
Here are some more details:
Railpen’s Profile and Holdings
• London-based Railpen, which manages over £34 billion in assets for railways pension schemes, holds an 18.38% stake in IP Group, according to LSEG data.
Key Terms of the Takeover Proposal
• Railpen's final proposal includes 59 pence per share in cash, a distribution of IP Group's Oxford Nanopore stake, and a contingent value right of up to 5 pence per share tied to a potential sale of IP Group's Istesso holding.
IP Group’s Response to the Proposal
• IP Group said it unanimously rejected the proposal, following three earlier approaches from Railpen.
Valuation Analysis
• IP Group says, excluding the contingent element, the proposal implies a value of about 69.4 pence per share, representing a 6.7% premium to IP Group's last closing price.
• However, it is a discount of 37.2% to IP Group's net asset value of 110.4 pence per share as at December 31, 2025.
Additional Information
($1 = £0.7569)
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)