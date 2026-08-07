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Unipol targets stake above 30% in future BPER-MPS banking group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Unipol targets stake above 30% in future BPER-MPS banking group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Unipol Sets Sights on Over 30% Stake in Future BPER-MPS Banking Group

Unipol's Strategic Moves in the Italian Banking Sector

Unipol's Ambitions and Stake Acquisition Plans

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol aims to hold more than 30% of a future banking group combining BPER Banca and assets carved out of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), with scope to increase that stake over time, its chief executive said on Friday.

Details of the Asset Acquisition

Unipol has agreed to buy a business comprising around 635 MPS branches, as well as most of the Siena-based lender's central operations and the historic Monte dei Paschi brand from Intesa Sanpaolo if Intesa succeeds in a takeover bid for MPS.

The insurer plans to combine those assets with medium-sized Italian lender BPER, where it is already the largest shareholder.

CEO Statements and Future Outlook

"Our ambition is to have a stake of more than 30% in the new financial entity," CEO Matteo Laterza told analysts after first-half results.

"Depending on our capability in terms of capital generation, we look forward over time to increasing the stake," he said.

Laterza said Unipol wanted to "create a big financial conglomerate that will have an insurance leg and a banking leg that make the same contribution in terms of profitability."

Agreement Terms and Financial Details

Addressing analysts' questions on the agreement with Intesa, he said the terms protected Unipol from any increase in the value of Intesa's bid beyond agreed limits.

Under the potential deal, the price Unipol would pay for the MPS carve-out is capped at €3.5 billion.

Laterza said Unipol's excess capital generation would largely be directed toward financing the MPS carve-out acquisition alongside a planned €2.5 billion capital increase, which he expects to complete by year-end.

(Andrea Mandalà, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Unipol aims to exceed a 30% stake in the new BPER–MPS banking group, with potential to raise it to ~40% depending on capital generation capacity (unipol.com).
  • The MPS carve‑out includes 635 branches, ~€55 bn in deposits, ~€42 bn in loans, and an expected net income of ~€400–460 m, all for up to €3.5 bn (unipol.com).
  • Financing of the acquisition will rely on a planned €2.5 bn capital increase by year‑end supplemented by internal cash resources (unipol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake does Unipol aim to hold in the new BPER-MPS banking group?
Unipol aims to hold more than 30% in the new financial entity combining BPER Banca and MPS carved-out assets.
Which assets is Unipol acquiring in the MPS carve-out?
Unipol will acquire around 635 MPS branches, most of MPS central operations, and the historic Monte dei Paschi brand.
How does Unipol plan to finance the MPS carve-out acquisition?
Unipol plans to use excess capital generation and a planned €2.5 billion capital increase to finance the acquisition.
What protections are included in Unipol's agreement with Intesa?
The agreement caps the price Unipol pays for the MPS carve-out at €3.5 billion, protecting against higher Intesa bids.
What is Unipol's long-term strategy for the combined group?
Unipol aims to create a large financial conglomerate with equally strong banking and insurance components.

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