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Russia weighs diesel export ban to steady fuel market, deputy PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia weighs diesel export ban to steady fuel market, deputy PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Russia Weighs Diesel Export Ban to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market

Government Response to Domestic Fuel Market Challenges

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia is considering a complete ban on diesel exports and other measures to help stabilise the domestic fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the situation was "not simple" but remained under control.

Statements from Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Novak told a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin that oil companies had ramped up fuel production to maximum levels and that Russia was capable of dealing with the current challenges.

Tax Proposals and Sector Support

He also said the government had put forward tax proposals as part of efforts to support the sector following Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Maxim RodionovEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia may impose a complete ban on diesel exports to stabilize its domestic fuel market amid refinery output disruptions(themoscowtimes.com)
  • Deputy PM Alexander Novak stated oil companies have ramped fuel output to maximum, and the situation remains under control with tax proposals underway(streetinsider.com)
  • Ukrainian drone strikes have severely disrupted Russian refining capacity, prompting emergency domestic measures, including subsidies and relaxed fuel standards(streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia considering a diesel export ban?
Russia is considering the ban to help stabilize its domestic fuel market amid current challenges and infrastructure attacks.
Who announced the possible diesel export ban?
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the potential ban during a government meeting.
What measures are being taken to support Russia’s fuel market?
Russia has ramped up domestic fuel production and proposed new tax policies to support the energy sector.
What recent events have impacted Russia's energy sector?
Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure have contributed to recent challenges in the sector.
Is the situation with Russia's fuel market under control?
According to Deputy Prime Minister Novak, the situation is 'not simple' but remains under control.

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