Russia Weighs Diesel Export Ban to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market

Government Response to Domestic Fuel Market Challenges

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia is considering a complete ban on diesel exports and other measures to help stabilise the domestic fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the situation was "not simple" but remained under control.

Statements from Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Novak told a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin that oil companies had ramped up fuel production to maximum levels and that Russia was capable of dealing with the current challenges.

Tax Proposals and Sector Support

He also said the government had put forward tax proposals as part of efforts to support the sector following Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Maxim RodionovEditing by Gareth Jones)