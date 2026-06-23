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Italy cannot hold election next April, economy minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy cannot hold election next April, economy minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Italy cannot hold election next April, economy minister says

Government Plans and Economic Implications

(Fixes typo in paragraph 4)

By Giuseppe Fonte

Election Timing and Regional Devolution

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy cannot hold a national election in April because it would not give the government enough time to approve its plans to devolve more powers to regional authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

Giorgetti commented on reports by Italian media and Bloomberg that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may seek elections in April next year, a few months earlier than the autumn 2027 deadline.

Parliamentary Passage of Regional Devolution Legislation

"Let me give you a piece of news ... in order to complete the parliamentary passage (of the regional devolution legislation) we cannot vote in April," Giorgetti said at the conference organised by newspaper La Verita'.

Concerns Over Early Election

Supporters of an early election point out that voting in September 2027, at the end of Meloni's term of office, would create a risk of not having a government with full powers during the budget session in October, a particularly sensitive period when new public finance targets are set.

Italy's Budget Deficit and EU Infringement Procedure

In separate remarks, Giorgetti said Italy still had a chance of exiting a European Union infringement procedure this year for its excessive budget deficit.

Deficit Figures and EU Ceiling

The 2025 deficit was reported by national statistics bureau ISTAT in March at 3.1% of gross domestic product, marginally above the EU's 3% ceiling and leaving Rome unable to leave the procedure which limits its room for fiscal manoeuvre.

Potential for Deficit Revision

"The match isn't over yet," Giorgetti said, noting that the 2025 deficit could still be revised down at a scheduled review in September.

He said he doubted that this would actually happen but added that he had not yet given up hope.

Fuel Excise Duty Policy

Giorgetti also said the government would not extend a cut in excise duty on fuels beyond the current deadline of July 3, given the downward trend in diesel and petrol prices observed in recent days.

"It is no longer necessary in the current situation," Giorgetti said.

Background on Excise Duty Measures

The measure has been extended several times, and progressively scaled back, since it was introduced in March in response to the energy shock triggered by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones and Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti ruled out a national election in April 2027, saying the government needs time to complete regional devolution legislation in parliament. (investing.com)
  • Italy’s 2025 budget deficit stood at 3.1% of GDP—above the EU’s 3% threshold—keeping it under the EU’s excessive deficit procedure. (investing.com)
  • Giorgetti said there’s still hope to revise down the deficit in a review scheduled for September, potentially allowing Italy to exit the EU’s disciplinary procedure later this year. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Italy's current status with the EU budget deficit procedure?
Italy is under a European Union infringement procedure due to a budget deficit exceeding the EU's 3% ceiling, but there is still a chance of exiting the procedure if the deficit is revised down.
When could the 2025 budget deficit be reviewed?
The 2025 budget deficit for Italy could be revised during a scheduled review in September.

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