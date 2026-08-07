GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain to establish border controls on travellers from Italy amid migration row - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Spain to establish border controls on travellers from Italy amid migration row

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Europe Migration

Spain to Establish Temporary Border Controls on Travellers from Italy

Overview of Spain-Italy Border Control Dispute

Spain's Announcement of Border Controls

MADRID/ROME, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Spain's government said on Friday it would establish border controls for flights and ships from Italy from midnight on Saturday until September 7 in a dispute with the neighbouring country over irregular migration.

Details of the New Measures

Passport, nationality and visa checks would be conducted for Italian passengers and visitors from other countries arriving from Italy "amid the persistent irregular migratory pressure" from the country.

Spain said the measures would apply while Italy applied its own measures which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people on Spain's African enclave of Ceuta on July 30.

Italy's Response to Spain's Actions

Earlier on Friday, Italy said it would not bow to "ultimatums or impositions" from Spain and would maintain border controls on arrivals from the country until at least August 15.

Reciprocal Threats and Ongoing Tensions

Spain threatened earlier on Friday to impose reciprocal measures on travelers from Italy unless Rome lifted by Sunday the border controls it imposed last week, following a mass influx of migrants from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Conditions for Reconsideration by Italy

In a statement, the Italian government said it would only reconsider its decision once it was certain there were no security or terrorism risks, no new migration wave and no irregular migrants heading towards European territory.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, Aislinn Laing, Graham Keeley; Editing by Gavin Jones and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain imposes reciprocal border controls on travellers from Italy amid escalating migration tensions.
  • Italy earlier reintroduced checks on arrivals from Spain after 72,000 migrants surged into Ceuta on July 30.
  • The dispute reflects growing EU divisions over migration policy and Schengen rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Spain imposing border controls on travellers from Italy?
Spain is imposing border controls due to ongoing irregular migratory pressure and Italy's border restrictions linked to a migration influx.
How long will Spain's border controls on Italy last?
Spain's border controls on arrivals from Italy will last from midnight Saturday until September 7.
What measures will be implemented for travellers from Italy?
Travellers from Italy will face passport, nationality, and visa checks when entering Spain.
What prompted the dispute between Spain and Italy over border controls?
The dispute began after a mass migration rush into Spain’s enclave of Ceuta and Italy's introduction of its own border controls.
How has Italy responded to Spain's threat to impose reciprocal measures?
Italy stated it would not bow to ultimatums and would maintain its border controls until at least August 15.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for 'Mom, don't call me': Inside Thailand's deadly school shooting

'Mom, don't call me': Inside Thailand's deadly school shooting

Image for Bulgaria's Radev says drone exploded in Bulgaria's airspace

Bulgaria's Radev says drone exploded in Bulgaria's airspace

Image for Fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery put out after Ukrainian drone attack

Fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery put out after Ukrainian drone attack

Image for British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans

British music festivals stage tentative revival with perks and payment plans

Image for Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'

Taipei says China's traffic control order for Taiwan Strait during typhoon is 'ridiculous'

Image for US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz; Sunni powers unite in defense pact

US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz; Sunni powers unite in defense pact

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Hungary's ruling party nominates former supreme court head Baka as president
Hungary's ruling party nominates former supreme court head Baka as president
Image for Drones spotted above German military base two days after suspected drone attack
Drones spotted above German military base two days after suspected drone attack
Image for Three killed in Russian strikes in Kyiv region, official says
Three killed in Russian strikes in Kyiv region, official says
Image for UK police reopen attempted burglary case as part of Widdecombe murder probe
UK police reopen attempted burglary case as part of Widdecombe murder probe
Image for Spain's government announces immediate border controls with Italy in migration spat
Spain's government announces immediate border controls with Italy in migration spat
Image for Lebanon, Israel agree shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon, Israel agree shortlist of countries that could send troops to verify Hezbollah disarmament
Image for From his quiet home to a shooting spree at school, a Thai teenager's deadly rampage
From his quiet home to a shooting spree at school, a Thai teenager's deadly rampage
Image for Serial UK sex attacker guilty of double murder, prompting questions for police
Serial UK sex attacker guilty of double murder, prompting questions for police
Image for Russian Supreme Court to consider barring anti-war Yabloko party from election, TASS reports
Russian Supreme Court to consider barring anti-war Yabloko party from election, TASS reports
Image for Spain threatens retaliation on Italy if border controls not lifted
Spain threatens retaliation on Italy if border controls not lifted
Image for Lawyers for Andrew and Tristan Tate urge US judge to release them from jail
Lawyers for Andrew and Tristan Tate urge US judge to release them from jail
Image for Rosatom says seven Chinese vessels will sail to Europe via Russia's Arctic route
Rosatom says seven Chinese vessels will sail to Europe via Russia's Arctic route
View All Headlines Posts