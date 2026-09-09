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UK's IG Group plans significant layoffs, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's IG Group plans significant layoffs, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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IG Group to Cut Jobs in Major Reorganisation Following Underdog Acquisition

IG Group Announces Job Cuts Amid Strategic Changes

Details of the Reorganisation

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's IG Group has told staff that a significant number of jobs would be cut as part of a reorganisation aimed at improving efficiency, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Scale of the Job Cuts

The online trading platform declined to comment on the scale of the cuts, but Sky News, citing sources, said the firm's headcount of roughly 2,300 at the end of June would be reduced substantially.

Company Statement

"As part of our strategic review, we are refreshing our organisational model to ensure IG is best placed to serve customers and operate efficiently," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Context: Recent Acquisition of Underdog

The reported cuts come weeks after the London-listed company agreed to acquire U.S. daily fantasy sports and prediction markets operator Underdog for up to $1.3 billion, expanding its presence in the fast-growing U.S. retail trading market.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • The job cuts follow IG’s strategic review and reorganisation announced in July to refresh its operating model and enhance efficiency (iggroup.com).
  • The proposed acquisition of Underdog—a leading U.S. daily fantasy sports and prediction‑markets operator—is structured as $1.1 billion upfront plus up to $200 million earn‑out, with a separate $850 million management incentive plan tied to future performance (lse.co.uk).
  • The Underdog deal is expected to more than double IG’s U.S. revenues, increase its U.S. monthly active customers more than tenfold, and deliver double‑digit EPS accretion by year three, while also pausing share buybacks to maintain capital strength (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is IG Group planning significant layoffs?
IG Group is implementing layoffs as part of a strategic reorganisation aimed at improving operational efficiency.
How many jobs could be impacted by IG Group's cuts?
The scale is undisclosed, but reports suggest a substantial reduction from the firm's 2,300 staff as of June.
What recent acquisition did IG Group make?
IG Group recently agreed to acquire Underdog, a U.S. daily fantasy sports and prediction markets operator, for up to $1.3 billion.
Has IG Group commented on the specific number of job cuts?
No, IG Group declined to comment on the exact number of layoffs.
What is the main goal of IG Group's reorganisation?
The main objective is to better serve customers and operate more efficiently in the evolving financial market.

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