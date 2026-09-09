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Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defence Russia Egypt

Russia Unveils Drone-Inspired Missiles with Su-57 Jet at Egypt Air Show

Showcasing Advanced Military Technology at El Alamein Air Show

Russian Su-57 and Drone-Like Missiles Debut in Africa

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport showed off drone-like missiles for its Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth jet fighter in Egypt on Wednesday as the warplane made its African air show debut. 

Air Show Highlights and Strategic Positioning

The jet roared over the arid landscape outside the El Alamein International Airport near the Mediterranean coast during the second installment of an exhibition meant to position Egypt as a gateway to African and Middle Eastern markets.  

Missile Technology on Display

On display in Russia's section of the airfield were S-71M and S-71K missiles, which combine features of cruise missiles and low-cost attack drones, according to defence industry outlets. 

The airshow in El Alamein marked the first time the missiles were displayed publicly, though they have previously been used in combat, said a Rosoboronexport representative, who spoke on condition he not be named. 

Expert Commentary on Hybrid Weapons

"It's not a drone, it's not a missile, it's something [like] both," he told Reuters.

International Participation and Market Implications

Su-57 Export Model and Global Presence

The export model of the Su-57, a rival to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II, has previously been shown in China, India and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine said it hit an Su-57 at an air base inside Russia in 2024. 

Other Major Exhibitors and Regional Interest

Elsewhere at the airshow, China displayed its J-16 fighter jet, just weeks after the warplane took part in joint military exercises with Egypt in the aircraft's first deployment to Africa. 

Companies from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt also featured heavily at the exhibition, hawking products for an era of war increasingly dominated by drones as military delegations from countries such as Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Kuwait browsed their booths. 

Egypt's Role as a Defense Market Gateway

Mohammed Al-Sayed, a consultant at the Egyptian private defence company Amstone International Group, said turnout reflected interest in Egypt as a gateway to African and Arab defence markets.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz, Mohamed Ezz and Sherif Fahmy; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia publicly showcased the S‑71M Monokhrom and S‑71K Kovyor—missile–drone hybrid, low‑observable strike platforms—for the first time in Egypt at El Alamein Airshow. (twz.com)
  • The S‑71M is more missile‑like with deeper, faceted body, while the S‑71K adopts a broader, flying‑wing planform for stealth. (english.ahram.org.eg)
  • These systems are part of Russia’s strategy to field affordable swarms of standoff munitions, reflecting lessons from the Ukraine war and targeting budget‑conscious buyers in Africa and the Middle East. (twz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What missiles did Russia display in Egypt during the air show?
Russia displayed the S-71M and S-71K drone-like missiles for its Su-57 fighter jet.
What is significant about the Su-57 jet's appearance in Egypt?
It marked the African debut of the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter at an Egyptian air show.
How do S-71M and S-71K missiles differ from traditional missiles?
They combine features of cruise missiles and low-cost attack drones.
Which other countries participated in the El Alamein air show?
Countries and companies from China, Turkey, the UAE, and Egypt participated, along with delegations from Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Kuwait.
Why is Egypt positioning itself through this airshow?
Egypt aims to become a gateway to African and Middle Eastern defence markets.

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