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EssilorLuxottica board backs CEO Milleri after criticism from Del Vecchio heir - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EssilorLuxottica board backs CEO Milleri after criticism from Del Vecchio heir

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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EssilorLuxottica Board Unanimously Supports CEO Francesco Milleri After Heir's Criticism

EssilorLuxottica Board Reaffirms Confidence Amid Family Dispute

Board's Statement of Support

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica on Wednesday said its board had unanimously reaffirmed its full confidence in Chief Executive Francesco Milleri, his management team and the group's strategy, after criticism from a member of the family behind its largest shareholder.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio's Criticism

Concerns Over Strategy and Market Value

Earlier this week Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, son of the company's late founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, told journalists he hoped for a change in EssilorLuxottica's strategy after it lost more than half of its market value in recent months, calling for plans to be shared more broadly with investors.

Ownership and Influence

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, 31, owns a 12.5% stake in Delfin, the family holding company that in turn controls 32.4% of EssilorLuxottica.

Leadership Changes and Internal Tensions

Resignation from Key Roles

He stepped down at the end of July as chairman of the Ray-Ban brand and as EssilorLuxottica's chief strategy officer, amid reported tensions with Milleri, who also serves as chairman of Delfin.

Deteriorating Relations Between Key Figures

Relations between Del Vecchio and Milleri, long considered close, appeared to deteriorate in June after Del Vecchio failed in an attempt to acquire the stakes of two siblings in Delfin and complained publicly that the holding company's board had not been cooperative.

Questioning Milleri's Reappointment

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio also reportedly said that Milleri's reappointment should not be taken for granted.

Delfin's Governance Structure

Delfin's decisions regarding EssilorLuxottica are determined by its board, whose mandate has no fixed term under the holding company's bylaws. Changes effectively require unanimous shareholder support, making reforms difficult to achieve.

(Reporting by Elisa AnzolinEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The board’s unanimous support reinforces leadership stability amid public family dissent and a near 50% decline in share value in recent months (boursorama.com).
  • Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, holding a 12.5% stake in Delfin (which controls 32.4% of EssilorLuxottica), publicly called for a “new chapter” and broader investor engagement after exiting management roles (live.euronext.com).
  • Governance structure in Delfin—requiring unanimous board support for decisions—makes strategic overhaul difficult, highlighting institutional challenges to reform (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EssilorLuxottica's board reaffirm its support for CEO Francesco Milleri?
The board expressed full confidence in Milleri, his management team, and the group's strategy after public criticism from Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.
What concerns did Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio raise about EssilorLuxottica?
He voiced concerns about the company's falling market value and called for broader sharing of strategies with investors.
How much influence does the Del Vecchio family have over EssilorLuxottica?
Through a 12.5% stake in Delfin, which controls 32.4% of EssilorLuxottica, the Del Vecchio family remains the largest shareholder.
What changes occurred in EssilorLuxottica's leadership in recent months?
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio stepped down as Ray-Ban chairman and EssilorLuxottica's chief strategy officer in July, amid reported internal tensions.
How can decisions about EssilorLuxottica's strategy be made at the holding company level?
Reforms require unanimous shareholder support under Delfin's bylaws, making significant changes difficult to achieve.

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