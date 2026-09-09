Porsche Sells Bugatti Rimac Stakes, Improves Future Cash Flow Outlook

Key Details of Porsche's Strategic Divestment

Completion of Stake Sale

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Porsche said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group after receiving regulatory approvals, finalising its exit from the Croatian electric hypercar maker and related businesses.

Financial Impact of the Transaction

Proceeds and Cash Flow Forecast

The transaction will generate proceeds of around €1 billion ($1.2 billion) for the German sports car manufacturer.

The company said the deal would help lift its 2026 automotive net cash flow margin forecast to 5.5%-7.5%, from 3%-5% previously. Porsche plans to allocate €250 million of the proceeds to further fund pension obligations.

Strategic Rationale Behind the Disposal

Refocusing on Core Business

The disposal forms part of Porsche's broader effort to focus on its core automotive business as the luxury carmaker faces weaker demand in China and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles, issues that have pressured earnings across the European auto sector.

Previous Stake Holdings

Porsche had held a 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac and a 20.6% stake in Rimac Group after helping establish the Bugatti Rimac joint venture in 2021.

Future Outlook for Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group

Control and Ownership Post-Transaction

Following the transaction, Rimac Group is expected to remain in control of Bugatti Rimac together with its new investors.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer. Editing by Mark Potter)