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Italian unions call one-day strike at Electrolux over job cut plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italian unions call one-day strike at Electrolux over job cut plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Unions Manufacturing Restructuring Italy

Italian Unions Announce Strike at Electrolux to Protest Job Cuts and Plant Shutdown

Electrolux Restructuring Sparks Union Action in Italy

MILAN/STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian unions on Wednesday called a strike at Electrolux's facilities in the country on September 15, saying there had been no progress in talks with the appliances maker on a restructuring plan that includes job cuts and a plant closure.

Union Response to Electrolux Plans

• Metalworker unions FIM, FIOM and UILM said in a joint statement that Electrolux had not withdrawn its plans for layoffs in the country or a proposal to close the kitchen hood-making facility in Cerreto, central Italy.

• The strike call came after unions held two days of talks with the company at the industry ministry.

Details of the Restructuring Plan

• Electrolux launched a restructuring plan in May, which could impact up to 1,700 roles. The company told Reuters at the time that it intended to close the Cerreto plant.

Upcoming Strike and Protests

• The unions also announced a protest outside the Cerreto plant on the day of the strike.

• They added that further action, including strikes, could be called if the company does not withdraw its plan for job cuts and divestment in the country.

Company and Industry Reaction

• CEO Yannick Fierling said in July that the restructuring in Italy was progressing "according to plan".

• Electrolux is trying to turn round its business and restructure its global operations in the face of weak demand and cut-price competition.

• The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Greta Rosen Fondahn. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The May‑2026 restructuring plan targets about 1,700 job cuts—nearly 40% of Electrolux’s 4,500‑strong Italian workforce—and includes shutting the Cerreto d’Esi plant (restructuringeventsprod.azurewebsites.net).
  • Although the company had paused the plan in mid‑June after government‑mediated discussions, talks have since stalled, prompting the unions to escalate with a strike and protest on September 15 (it.investing.com).
  • Electrolux cited weak European demand and intense competition in laying out its global optimization strategy; Italian authorities, including the Ministry of Enterprises, have pushed for a revised plan based on investment and job preservation (restructuringeventsprod.azurewebsites.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Italian unions calling a strike at Electrolux?
Italian unions are calling a strike at Electrolux due to disagreements over a restructuring plan that includes job cuts and the closure of the Cerreto plant.
When is the Electrolux strike scheduled to take place?
The Electrolux strike is scheduled for September 15.
Which Electrolux facility is facing closure under the restructuring plan?
The kitchen hood-making facility in Cerreto, central Italy, is facing closure.
How many roles could be impacted by Electrolux's restructuring plan?
Up to 1,700 roles could be impacted by Electrolux's restructuring plan.
What actions are unions planning besides the strike?
Unions announced a protest outside the Cerreto plant on strike day and indicated further strikes could be called if job cuts are not withdrawn.

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