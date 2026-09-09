Italian Unions Announce Strike at Electrolux to Protest Job Cuts and Plant Shutdown

Electrolux Restructuring Sparks Union Action in Italy

MILAN/STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian unions on Wednesday called a strike at Electrolux's facilities in the country on September 15, saying there had been no progress in talks with the appliances maker on a restructuring plan that includes job cuts and a plant closure.

Union Response to Electrolux Plans

• Metalworker unions FIM, FIOM and UILM said in a joint statement that Electrolux had not withdrawn its plans for layoffs in the country or a proposal to close the kitchen hood-making facility in Cerreto, central Italy.

• The strike call came after unions held two days of talks with the company at the industry ministry.

Details of the Restructuring Plan

• Electrolux launched a restructuring plan in May, which could impact up to 1,700 roles. The company told Reuters at the time that it intended to close the Cerreto plant.

Upcoming Strike and Protests

• The unions also announced a protest outside the Cerreto plant on the day of the strike.

• They added that further action, including strikes, could be called if the company does not withdraw its plan for job cuts and divestment in the country.

Company and Industry Reaction

• CEO Yannick Fierling said in July that the restructuring in Italy was progressing "according to plan".

• Electrolux is trying to turn round its business and restructure its global operations in the face of weak demand and cut-price competition.

• The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Greta Rosen Fondahn. Editing by Mark Potter)