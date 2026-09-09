GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany calls for hundreds of billions of euros in cuts to EU budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany calls for hundreds of billions of euros in cuts to EU budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Germany Demands Major Reductions in Proposed €2 Trillion EU Budget

By Maria Martinez

Germany's Stance on the EU Budget Proposal

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for hundreds of billions of ‌euros in cuts to the European Commission's proposed long-term budget on Wednesday, arguing that the plan was unaffordable at a time of domestic spending restraint.

Calls for Balanced Budget Cuts

Germany, Denmark, the ​Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Sweden said in August that the Commission's proposed budget of nearly €2 ⁠trillion ($2.33 trillion) for 2028 to 2034 should be reduced "in a ​balanced manner" with all areas of spending contributing to ​cuts.

Chancellor Merz's Position

"Europe needs both realism and reform," Merz said after meeting European Council President Antonio Costa in Berlin, noting that the Commission's proposals for the next multiannual financial framework envisage a 60% rise over the current seven-year budget period. 

"At a time of budget cuts in all member states, that is simply unaffordable," Merz said about the proposed budget.

Negotiation Process and Requirements

The ⁠EU's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) requires unanimity among all 27 member states. Costa and Merz said they want to reach an agreement by the end of 2026.

Concerns Over National Budgets

"We cannot ask (for) more from member states," Costa said. "We need to create new own resources in order to protect the national budgets. All national budgets must be respected."  

Opposition to Further Joint EU Borrowing

Merz said cuts should apply across all policy areas and rejected relying on further joint EU borrowing to bridge the gap.

"Excessive debt threatens our sovereignty and our capacity to act," Merz said, adding that governments had the "admittedly painful task" of setting priorities.

Future Priorities for the EU Budget

Merz called for the bloc's next budget to shift spending towards competitiveness and defence, arguing that a "20th-century budget" could not address current challenges. 

(Reporting by Maria Martinez in Berlin and Inti Landauro in Brussels; Editing by Alexander Smith )

Key Takeaways

  • Germany and five fiscally conservative EU states oppose the Commission’s €2 trillion MFF proposal as unaffordable amid domestic austerity.
  • Merk calls for budget cuts across all policy areas, rejects further EU borrowing, and urges shifting funding to competitiveness and defence.
  • An agreement on the MFF requires unanimity; discussions aim to conclude by end‑2026, with Costa emphasizing creation of own resources to protect national budgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany calling for cuts to the EU budget?
Germany believes the European Commission's proposed €2 trillion budget is unaffordable amidst domestic and EU-wide spending restraints.
What is the proposed size of the new EU budget?
The proposed EU budget for 2028 to 2034 is nearly €2 trillion, marking a 60% rise over the current period.
Which countries support reducing the EU budget?
Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, and Sweden have all expressed support for balanced cuts to the EU budget.
What changes does Germany want in the EU's budget priorities?
Germany wants the EU budget to shift spending towards competitiveness and defence rather than maintaining outdated priorities.
What stance did Germany take on new joint EU borrowing?
Germany rejected further joint EU borrowing, arguing that excessive debt threatens sovereignty and financial capacity.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's IG Group plans significant layoffs, Sky News reports

UK's IG Group plans significant layoffs, Sky News reports

Image for Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut

Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut

Image for Apple shows off AI-focused iPhone 18 Pro at event expected to debut folding phone

Apple shows off AI-focused iPhone 18 Pro at event expected to debut folding phone

Image for Oil, Treasury yields turn higher as stocks falter

Oil, Treasury yields turn higher as stocks falter

Image for Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began

Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began

Image for Brent crude oil rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies

Brent crude oil rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tate brothers lose bid for release from US jail pending extradition
Tate brothers lose bid for release from US jail pending extradition
Image for Howmet CEO "fine" with GE Aerospace deal, working to meet demand for engine parts
Howmet CEO "fine" with GE Aerospace deal, working to meet demand for engine parts
Image for Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, one dead in Kyiv attacks
Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, one dead in Kyiv attacks
Image for Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time
Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time
Image for UK gives air traffic provider a week to probe outage that halted flights
UK gives air traffic provider a week to probe outage that halted flights
Image for Porsche completes Bugatti Rimac exit, lifts 2026 cash flow outlook
Porsche completes Bugatti Rimac exit, lifts 2026 cash flow outlook
Image for Dollar hovers near seven-month low vs yen as oil tops $100
Dollar hovers near seven-month low vs yen as oil tops $100
Image for Analysis-GE Aerospace bets on 'black art' of castings to secure jet engine supply
Analysis-GE Aerospace bets on 'black art' of castings to secure jet engine supply
Image for STMicro's 2027 AI revenue to be four-fifths optics, CFO says
STMicro's 2027 AI revenue to be four-fifths optics, CFO says
Image for UK stocks drop to over one-month low as oil prices fuel inflation worries
UK stocks drop to over one-month low as oil prices fuel inflation worries
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI’s rogue agents used at least 10 more sites for unauthorized comms, researchers say
Exclusive-OpenAI’s rogue agents used at least 10 more sites for unauthorized comms, researchers say
Image for EssilorLuxottica board backs CEO Milleri after criticism from Del Vecchio heir
EssilorLuxottica board backs CEO Milleri after criticism from Del Vecchio heir
View All Finance Posts