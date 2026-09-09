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STMicro's 2027 AI revenue to be four-fifths optics, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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STMicro's 2027 AI revenue to be four-fifths optics, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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STMicro Expects 80% of 2027 AI Data-Centre Revenue from Optics, Says CFO

STMicroelectronics Reveals AI Data-Centre Revenue Breakdown

By Nathan Vifflin

Revenue Projections for 2027

Sept 9 (Reuters) - About 80% of the more than $2 billion in AI data-centre revenue STMicroelectronics is targeting for 2027 will come from chips used in fibre-optic data links, its finance chief said on Wednesday, providing the first breakdown of a target the company raised in July.

Optics as the Main Driver

The remaining 20% will come from chips used for cooling systems and power conversion inside servers, Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Grandi told Citi's Global TMT Conference in New York.

Short-Term and Long-Term Outlook

"Short term will be mainly driven by the connectivity portion," Grandi said.

He added that ST's presence in server power is currently limited and that the company does not expect meaningful revenue from the business before 2028.

Focus on Connectivity Chips

The comments show that, for now, the AI business of one of Europe's largest chipmakers is concentrated in connectivity chips, with the larger opportunity in server power expected to emerge only after 2028.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • About 80 % of STMicro’s targeted 2027 AI data-center revenue is expected from optics—primarily pluggable and silicon photonics interconnect chips—including MCUs, EICs, and PICs, as per Lorenzo Grandi’s remarks at the Sept 9 Citi conference. (newsroom.st.com)
  • The remaining ~20 % is anticipated to stem from chips used in server power conversion and cooling systems, though meaningful revenue in that segment is not expected until after 2028. (fool.com)
  • STMicro raised its AI‑data‑center revenue goal to well above $2 billion in 2027, up from above $1 billion for 2026, driven largely by strong traction in AI optical connectivity including 800 G and 1.6 Tbps pluggable optics and silicon photonics ramp‑up. (fool.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of STMicro's 2027 AI data-centre revenue will come from optical chips?
About 80% of STMicro's targeted 2027 AI data-centre revenue will come from chips used in fibre-optic data links.
How much AI data-centre revenue is STMicro targeting for 2027?
STMicro is targeting more than $2 billion in AI data-centre revenue for 2027.
What other areas contribute to STMicro's AI data-centre revenue?
The remaining 20% of AI data-centre revenue in 2027 will come from chips used for cooling systems and power conversion inside servers.
When does STMicro expect significant revenue from server power business?
STMicro does not expect meaningful revenue from its server power business before 2028.

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