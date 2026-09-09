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Finance

Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Energy Geopolitics

Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Major Gas Facility in Siberia's Novy Urengoy

Incident Overview and Impact on Gas Industry

Details of the Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - An industrial facility caught fire in Novy Urengoy, a gas-producing city in northern Russia, following a drone attack, regional Governor Dmitry Artyukhov said on Wednesday, in the first such attack on the country's natural gas hinterland.

Artyukhov did not identify the facility involved.

Official Statements and Immediate Response

"Most importantly, there were no fatalities or injuries. The extent and nature of the damage are being determined," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Energy Sector Reaction

Russia's energy company Gazprom did not reply to a request to comment about the attack on the region, some 3,000 km (1,800 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Significance of Novy Urengoy in Russia's Gas Industry

Novy Urengoy is Russia's unofficial gas capital, located in the Yamal-Nenets region in northern Western Siberia.

Gazprom used to export gas from Yamal as far as Western Europe until the ties broke down following the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in 2022.

Gas Resources and Global Importance

It estimated the region's gas resources at 26.5 trillion cubic metres as of 2020, enough to cover global demand for more than six years.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Mark Trevelyan, Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • It’s the first recorded drone strike on Russia’s natural gas hinterland, in the Yamal‑Nenets region around Novy Urengoy, more than 2,800 km from Ukraine’s border (thebarentsobserver.com).
  • The target was likely the Novy Urengoy Condensate Preparation Plant, processing ~19.5 million tonnes annually; fire was sparked by falling drone debris, per regional officials (hromadske.ua).
  • Novy Urengoy sits atop vast gas reserves—Yamal region holds up to ~26.5 trillion m³, supplying ~90 % of Russia’s gas output—so the attack signals energy‑security risks and potential market impacts (themoscowtimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the drone attack occur in Russia?
The drone attack occurred at an industrial facility in Novy Urengoy, a major gas-producing city in northern Siberia, Russia.
Were there any casualties reported in the Novy Urengoy gas facility fire?
No fatalities or injuries were reported as a result of the fire caused by the drone attack.
What is the significance of Novy Urengoy in Russia's gas industry?
Novy Urengoy is considered Russia's unofficial gas capital, located in the Yamal-Nenets region with vast natural gas resources.
How did Gazprom respond to the incident?
Russia's energy company Gazprom did not reply to requests for comment on the attack.
What is the estimated gas resource in the Yamal-Nenets region?
As of 2020, the region's gas resources were estimated at 26.5 trillion cubic metres.

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