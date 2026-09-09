Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Major Gas Facility in Siberia's Novy Urengoy

Incident Overview and Impact on Gas Industry

Details of the Drone Attack

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - An industrial facility caught fire in Novy Urengoy, a gas-producing city in northern Russia, following a drone attack, regional Governor Dmitry Artyukhov said on Wednesday, in the first such attack on the country's natural gas hinterland.

Artyukhov did not identify the facility involved.

Official Statements and Immediate Response

"Most importantly, there were no fatalities or injuries. The extent and nature of the damage are being determined," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Energy Sector Reaction

Russia's energy company Gazprom did not reply to a request to comment about the attack on the region, some 3,000 km (1,800 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Significance of Novy Urengoy in Russia's Gas Industry

Novy Urengoy is Russia's unofficial gas capital, located in the Yamal-Nenets region in northern Western Siberia.

Gazprom used to export gas from Yamal as far as Western Europe until the ties broke down following the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in 2022.

Gas Resources and Global Importance

It estimated the region's gas resources at 26.5 trillion cubic metres as of 2020, enough to cover global demand for more than six years.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov and Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Mark Trevelyan, Rod Nickel)