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Analysis-GE Aerospace bets on 'black art' of casting to secure jet engine supply - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-GE Aerospace bets on 'black art' of casting to secure jet engine supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Aerospace Mergers & Acquisitions Supply Chain

GE Aerospace Acquires CPP to Secure Jet Engine Parts and Strengthen Supply Chain

GE Aerospace's Strategic Move to Strengthen Supply Chain and Technology

By Tim Hepher, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Allison Lampert

PARIS/CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - GE Aerospace has acted to contain shortages of precision jet engine parts while securing valuable technology by breaking into the inner circle of castings manufacturers with a $12 billion purchase of Consolidated Precision Products.

Buying CPP, the world's third-largest maker of the metallic components needed for engine turbine blades, is the latest step in a years-long effort to strengthen aerospace supply chains.

GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp, announcing his largest acquisition since turning round and splitting industrial giant General Electric, called the capacity "mission-critical".

The deal illustrates a shift from winning new orders to production strategy in the overstretched aerospace industry, whose biggest challenge is delivering on seven- to10-year order books.

Castings and Forgings: The Industry's Persistent Chokepoint

Challenges in Manufacturing Jet Engine Parts

CASTINGS CHOKEPOINT SINCE COVID TIMES

Castings — parts made from liquid metal that are difficult to mass-produce — and forgings, which are made from solid metal and just as hard to make, have been one of the industry's most intractable chokepoints since the COVID-19 pandemic.

GE's competitors are also seeking to address the issue. Pratt & Whitney said last year it was adding an in-house casting foundry in North Carolina, while Rolls-Royce is expanding an existing plant in Britain.

Technological Complexity and Supply Chain Impact

Based on age-old techniques involving wax replicas — and relying on avant-garde technology to withstand temperatures above their melting point — turbine blades stand at the pinnacle of costly aerospace manufacturing, according to analysts.

They have also been at the centre of wider production snags, fuelling tensions between the engine industry and airlines.

Decades of investment and specialist knowledge have made the handful of players difficult to imitate and kept prices high.

"It's the black art of manufacturing, which has always been a huge barrier," said AeroDynamic Advisory Managing Director Kevin Michaels.

"It is the hardest thing to do...You might have to throw away half or more of what you make."

CPP is one of four major global suppliers for such castings and supplies a quarter of GE's needs, according to Jefferies. 

GE has courted the Ohio-based firm for years as it sought an insurance policy against any disruption from larger suppliers Howmet or Precision Castparts Corp, industry sources said. Neither company had any immediate comment.

Deal Implications and Industry Reactions

Antitrust Scrutiny and Competitive Dynamics

DEAL WILL FACE ANTITRUST SCRUTINY

Expansion is not solely driven by bottlenecks.

GE plans to use its LEAN production system to improve efficiency and unlock greater rewards. Analysts say a tone was set by the turnaround and IPO of UK peer Doncasters.

Castings and forgings are also at the centre of a strategic contest between developers of the next generation of engines. China is also pursuing a place in the market, Michaels said. 

"They (GE) are expecting a return that allows them to make this work financially, but it also allows them to own a piece of the supply chain that is critical to the future of engine performance," Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of advisory firm The Lundquist Group, said.

Broader competition for advanced metal parts was highlighted last week by Elon Musk who posted that plans by SpaceX to handle separate castings in-house would be a "profound game-changer".

Risks and Regulatory Considerations

Deals like GE's are not without risk. They include scaring away rivals who also buy from CPP, or losing favour with large suppliers such as Howmet with which GE also does business.

The deal will in addition face antitrust scrutiny. GE is expected to point to its existing ownership of Italian gear maker Avio Aero — a major supplier to Pratt & Whitney, which declined to comment.

"I would expect GE to be required to divest certain facilities, making the integration process and any related carve-outs quite complex," said Matteo Peraldo, aerospace and defence partner at U.S.-based AlixPartners.  

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Allison Lampert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • GE Aerospace is buying CPP for $11.75 billion (financed via $7 bn cash and new debt) to lock down supply of precision castings, a long‑standing industry bottleneck. (Sources: GE, Reuters) (geaerospace.com)
  • The acquisition aims to bolster capacity amid surging demand (>30% growth forecast across commercial, aftermarket, and defense), improve yield via GE’s lean FLIGHT DECK system, and speed deployment of advanced airfoil tech. (Sources: SEC filing, TechTimes) (sec.gov)
  • The injection of vertical integration reduces reliance on limited suppliers, supports long‑order‑book ramp‑up, and is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow in the first year; closing is anticipated in 2H 2027, pending regulatory approvals. (Sources: GE, Aviation Week) (geaerospace.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did GE Aerospace acquire Consolidated Precision Products?
GE Aerospace acquired CPP for $12 billion to secure the supply of castings for jet engine turbine blades and strengthen its supply chain.
What industry challenges is GE Aerospace addressing with this deal?
The acquisition aims to address shortages of precision jet engine parts and production bottlenecks that have worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.
What are castings and why are they important in aerospace?
Castings are metallic components for turbine blades made from liquid metal, crucial for jet engine performance and difficult to mass-produce.
Will the GE Aerospace deal face regulatory scrutiny?
Yes, the acquisition will face antitrust scrutiny, and GE may be required to divest certain facilities to address competition concerns.
How does CPP fit into the global supply of aerospace castings?
CPP is one of four major global suppliers of aerospace castings and provides a quarter of GE's needs, making it a key part of the supply chain.

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