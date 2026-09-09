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Howmet CEO "fine" with GE Aerospace deal, working to meet demand for engine parts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Howmet CEO "fine" with GE Aerospace deal, working to meet demand for engine parts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Howmet CEO Comments on GE Aerospace-CPP Acquisition Amid Surging Demand

Howmet's Response to GE Aerospace's CPP Acquisition

By Allison Lampert

Overview of the Acquisition Deal

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Howmet Aerospace's CEO said on Wednesday he is fine with a $12 billion deal by GE Aerospace to acquire a castings giant, even as the company's own growth to meet customers' vast demand for jet engine parts is "testing us."

GE Aerospace announced plans on Tuesday to acquire Consolidated Precision Products (CPP) to address jet-engine supply bottlenecks, leading shares of Howmet, a major producer of castings,  to close down 10%.

CEO John Plant's Perspective

CEO John Plant told the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York that Howmet remains confident in its own abilities even as he expects GE to invest in growing its smaller rival CPP through the acquisition.

Confidence in Howmet's Position

"And you saw the intent, you know, yesterday was to look at developing it over the years. And I think we should be fine with that," Plant said.

Concerns About Future Competition

"I know the question is, if there is additional investment and capacitization of CPP in the future, is that (to) the detriment of everybody else, or is it one of our competitors, or is it more aimed at the turbine side or the structural casting side?"

Market Demand and Operational Challenges

Soaring Demand for Engine Parts

Demand for engine parts is soaring as commercial planemakers and defense contractors ramp up production. Howmet also produces blades and vanes for gas turbines used in data centers, which are growing due to demand for AI.

Operational Strain and Capital Expansion

"It is testing us in many ways because, you know, we hadn't thought we were going to be there building this amount of equipment," he said.

"The sheer scale of the capital expansion is certainly testing us."

Future Revenue Goals and Outlook

Upcoming Updates on Revenue Targets

Plant said he would give an update on Howmet's longer-term revenue goals within the next few earnings calls.

Potential Doubling of Revenues

"My statement was that we would, from the 2025, we would see a doubling of our revenues somewhere in the three- to five-year time period," he said. "I think I'm going to update that not today, but you know it will be coming at some point."

(Reporting by Allison Lampert and Megavarshini G. Somasundaram in Bangalore; Editing by Andrea Ricci )

Key Takeaways

  • John Plant is "fine" with GE’s move to acquire CPP, factoring it as competitive but manageable amid capacity constraints in jet-engine castings (Reuters).
  • Howmet shares fell about 10 % on Sept 8‑9, wiping out over $11 billion in market value as investors reacted to increased competition (The Daily Finance, Reuters).
  • Soaring demand from commercial airframers, defense, and AI‑driven growth in gas‑turbine parts is stretching Howmet’s capacity, and the company plans to update its revenue‑doubling outlook in upcoming earnings calls (Reuters; Deloitte).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Howmet's stance on GE Aerospace's acquisition of Consolidated Precision Products?
Howmet's CEO stated the company is 'fine' with the GE Aerospace-CPP deal and remains confident in its own growth and capabilities.
Why did GE Aerospace acquire Consolidated Precision Products?
GE Aerospace acquired CPP for $12 billion to address jet-engine supply bottlenecks and support global demand for engine parts.
How has rising demand for engine parts affected Howmet?
Soaring demand for engine parts has significantly tested Howmet's capacity as it works to expand production and meet customer needs.
Will Howmet update its revenue projections soon?
Yes, Howmet's CEO said a new update on longer-term revenue targets will be provided within the next few earnings calls.
What other markets does Howmet serve besides aerospace?
Besides aerospace, Howmet also produces blades and vanes for gas turbines, including those used in growing sectors like data centers.

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