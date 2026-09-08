China and Russia Emphasize Strategic Relations With North Korea Amid Anniversary

International Leaders Highlight Strategic Partnerships on North Korea's Founding Anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Message

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin used messages marking North Korea's 78th founding anniversary to reaffirm close strategic ties with Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

KCNA said Xi told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he was willing to "continue strengthening strategic guidance" of China-North Korea relations and work with Kim to advance the two countries' development.

Commitment to Bilateral Ties

Xi also said strengthening and developing bilateral ties remained the Chinese ruling party and government's "consistent and unwavering policy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Message

In a separate message, Putin said he would continue the "closest joint work" with Kim to further strengthen the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

Regional Security and Global Order

He said stronger Russia-North Korea ties would contribute to regional security and a "more just, multipolar world order."

Publication and International Congratulatory Messages

Media Coverage

The messages from Xi and Putin were published on the front page of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Congratulatory Messages From Other Countries

Global Leaders Extend Greetings

KCNA said Kim also received congratulatory messages from leaders of several other countries, including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Sweden, Belarus, Singapore, Switzerland and Zimbabwe as North Korea marked the September 9 anniversary of its founding in 1948.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Jamie Freed)