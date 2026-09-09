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OpenAI offers AI for chip design, touts cost advantage over open-source, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI offers AI for chip design, touts cost advantage over open-source, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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OpenAI Offers AI for Chip Design, Highlights Cost Advantage Over Open-Source Rivals

OpenAI's Industry Push and Competitive Pricing Strategy

By Krystal Hu

Sept 8 (Reuters) San Francisco - OpenAI is pushing its AI into specialized industries and undercutting open-source rivals on cost, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said on Monday, as the ChatGPT maker sees accelerating enterprise growth.

Focus on Specialized Sectors

Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, Friar said OpenAI is focusing on sectors including chip design, life sciences and financial services, as businesses increasingly seek AI systems tailored to specific tasks. It also is experimenting with pricing based on business outcomes rather than use, as more enterprises demand return on investment in AI. 

Industry-Specific AI and Outcome-Based Pricing

The push into industry-specific AI and aggressive pricing reflects the growing competition OpenAI faces from Chinese open-weight models and rivals such as Anthropic, as enterprise customers demand more measurable returns from AI spending.

OpenAI's Experience in Chip Design

Friar said OpenAI had a positive experience of its own, using its own models in developing its Jalapeno chip, which was "taped out", a stage when a chip design is finalized and sent to a factory ​for production, within nine months.

Cost Comparison and Model Adoption

Open-source and open-weight models are widely seen as a cheaper alternative to frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic. Friar said OpenAI recently cut the price of its lower-cost Luna model by 80%, helping drive a roughly 10-fold increase in usage. OpenAI's Codex, its coding tool, is attracting customers and has 25 million users, she said.

Enterprise Growth and Revenue Split

Friar said enterprise revenue increased 32% from June to July, compared with 20% growth in overall annualized revenue during the period. Enterprise and consumer businesses had reached roughly an even split by the middle of the year, ahead of OpenAI's target of reaching that balance by year-end, she said.

Cost Advantage Over Chinese Open-Source Alternatives

Deploying OpenAI's lower-cost model could be cheaper than running Chinese open-source alternatives through cloud providers, she added.

"If you're deploying Luna and compare that to (Z.ai's) GLM 5.3, for example, on a cloud layer, we are cheaper," Friar said.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco; editing by Peter Henderson and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI used its AI models to help design the Jalapeño inference chip in just nine months to tape‑out, marking a record development pace for high‑performance ASICs, co‑developed with Broadcom.
  • The company cut pricing on its lower‑cost Luna model by about 80%, boosting usage by roughly tenfold and undercutting cloud‑hosted open‑weight models like Z.ai’s GLM 5.3.
  • OpenAI’s enterprise revenue saw a sharp uptick—from 32% growth in July month‑over‑June—pushing enterprise and consumer revenues to near parity ahead of its year‑end target.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is OpenAI applying its AI in chip design?
OpenAI is using its own AI models to accelerate chip design, completing its Jalapeno chip design in nine months.
What cost advantages does OpenAI claim over open-source models?
OpenAI claims its Luna model is cheaper to deploy than Chinese open-source alternatives, especially when compared on cloud platforms.
What sectors is OpenAI targeting with its enterprise AI solutions?
OpenAI is focusing on specialized sectors including chip design, life sciences, and financial services.
How significant is OpenAI's growth in enterprise revenue?
OpenAI's enterprise revenue grew by 32% from June to July, outpacing its overall annualized revenue growth.
What new pricing strategies is OpenAI experimenting with?
OpenAI is trialing pricing based on business outcomes instead of usage, addressing enterprises' demands for measurable ROI.

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