Currys Announces 18% Profit Rise with Strong Trading in UK and Nordics
Currys Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2025/26
Solid Start to the New Financial Year
Growth in UK and Nordic Markets
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys said on Thursday trading in the early part of its new financial year has been "very solid", as it reported an 18% rise in profit for 2025/26, growing sales in both its home market and the Nordics.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)