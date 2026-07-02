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UK's Currys says trading 'very solid' after 18% profit jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Currys says trading 'very solid' after 18% profit jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Currys Announces 18% Profit Rise with Strong Trading in UK and Nordics

Currys Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2025/26

Solid Start to the New Financial Year

Growth in UK and Nordic Markets

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys said on Thursday trading in the early part of its new financial year has been "very solid", as it reported an 18% rise in profit for 2025/26, growing sales in both its home market and the Nordics.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted pre‑tax profit climbed 18% year‑on‑year to around £191 million, outperforming the previous guidance range of £180–190 million. (lse.co.uk)
  • Like‑for‑like sales increased 4% group‑wide, with the UK & Ireland up 3% and the Nordics also delivering strong performance. (rte.ie)
  • Currys noted that recent trading remains “very solid,” with no negative impact from the Middle East conflict and well‑hedged energy costs strengthening its position. (rte.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit increase did Currys report for 2025/26?
Currys reported an 18% rise in profit for the 2025/26 financial year.
How has Currys performed in the early part of its new financial year?
Currys stated that trading in the early part of its new financial year has been 'very solid'.
Where did Currys see sales growth?
Currys experienced sales growth in both its home market (UK) and the Nordics.
Who reported and edited the Currys financial update?
The update was reported by James Davey and edited by Sarah Young.

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