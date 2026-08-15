UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Reacts to Tragic Death of Jason Arday

Prime Minister's Statement and Circumstances Surrounding Jason Arday's Death

Official Reaction from Andy Burnham

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Saturday the death of an academic - who was the University of Cambridge's youngest ever Black professor but who resigned after accusations of plagiarism - was a tragedy that needed reflection.

Condolences to Jason Arday's Family and Friends

"It's a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason, his family obviously, his friends. We think of them today," Burnham told broadcasters, a day after Jason Arday was found dead at the age of 41.

Background on Jason Arday's Resignation

Arday, who frequently appeared in the UK media, resigned as a professor of sociology of education at Cambridge earlier this month following the accusations. Arday's family on Friday said he had been the victim of a campaign of misinformation and harassment.

Prime Minister's Call for Reflection

"It's not a moment for any rushing to judgement," Burnham said. "It's a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how things came to this."

Investigation into Academic Misconduct Allegations

University of Cambridge's Response

Cambridge said this week it would investigate the circumstances of Arday's appointment to the Faculty of Education and his work there after he faced accusations that parts of his PhD thesis were plagiarised, which he denied.

Editorial Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)