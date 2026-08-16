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Asking prices for UK homes show biggest August fall in 8 years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asking prices for UK homes show biggest August fall in 8 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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UK Home Asking Prices Drop Sharply in August Amid Rising Mortgage Rates

Rightmove Reports Significant Decline in UK Home Asking Prices

Overview of August Price Movements

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asking prices for newly listed homes in Britain recorded their biggest August fall since 2018 despite a modest pickup in activity after Prime Minister Andy Burnham took office, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Key Statistics and Market Trends

• Average asking prices fell 2.0% in four weeks to August 8, sharper than the 10-year average fall of 1.3%

• Summer slowdown and 12-year high number of homes for sale weigh on prices

• Asking prices were 1.0% lower than a year earlier, the biggest annual fall since December 2023

Regional Variations

• London saw the sharpest fall with asking prices down 3.1% annually but prices rise in the north of England

Buyer Demand and Mortgage Rates

• Buyer demand up 5% since Burnham became prime minister on July 20 but was 10% lower than a year earlier

• The average two-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 5.09% from 4.92% a month earlier.

Forecasts and Risks

• Rightmove cut its forecast for price growth of 2% in 2026 and to flat or a fall of up to 2% with risks seen from geopolitical uncertainty, higher mortgage rates and October's budget

Survey Methodology

• The survey was based on prices of properties put up for sale between July 12 and August 8.

(Editing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Average asking prices dropped 2.0% month‑on‑month to August 8—the steepest August fall since 2018, exceeding the 10‑year August average of –1.3%.
  • Annual asking prices are down 1.0%, marking the largest year‑on‑year decline since December 2023; London saw a sharper decline (–3.1%), while prices rose in northern England.
  • Buyer demand rose 5% since Prime Minister Burnham took office on July 20, but remains 10% lower than a year ago; the average two‑year fixed mortgage rate climbed to approximately 5.09%, further pressuring affordability.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK home asking prices fall in August?
Average asking prices for UK homes fell by 2.0% in August, the biggest drop since 2018.
What is causing the decline in UK home asking prices?
A summer slowdown, a 12-year high in homes for sale, higher mortgage rates, and economic uncertainty contributed to the decline.
How did London compare to the rest of the UK in price changes?
London saw the sharpest annual fall, with asking prices down 3.1%, while prices rose in northern England.
What has happened to mortgage rates in the UK recently?
The average two-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 5.09% from 4.92% a month earlier.
What is the outlook for UK home prices according to Rightmove?
Rightmove now expects flat to slightly falling prices in 2026, with risks from geopolitical uncertainty and higher mortgage rates.

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