GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

EU sends aircraft as Belgium fights record wildfire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets European Union Climate Change

EU Deploys Aircraft as Belgium Battles Record Wildfire Threatening High Fens

Emergency Response to Belgium's Largest Wildfire in Decades

By Kate Abnett

EU Mobilizes Resources to Combat High Fens Blaze

BRUSSELS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The European Union deployed three helicopters and two water bomber aircraft to tackle a wildfire raging in eastern Belgium on Saturday, the bloc's crisis commissioner said, after Belgium requested emergency reinforcements to control its biggest blaze in decades.

Scope and Impact of the Wildfire

The wildfire in the High Fens, Belgium's largest nature reserve, has been burning since Friday, with local firefighters, farmers and the army deployed to battle the blaze.

Record-Breaking Fire Statistics

By early Saturday afternoon, it had burned 1,600 hectares, local media reported, citing statistics from the governor of Liege, the local province.

That would make the fire the biggest on record in Belgium, surpassing a blaze in 2011 which burned nearly 1,400 hectares, data from the European Forest Fire Information System showed.

Climate Conditions and Wildfire Risks

European countries including Belgium suffered their fifth heatwave of the summer this week, fuelling the hot and dry conditions that support wildfires. Scientists have confirmed human-caused climate change is increasing the "fire-prone" weather conditions that allow wildfires to ​spread faster and burn longer.

International Assistance and Local Efforts

EU Coordination and Aircraft Deployment

The EU coordinates the deployment of extra resources pooled from European countries, when a country requests ‌emergency ⁠help. The aircraft sent to Belgium on Saturday were from the Czech Republic, Sweden and the Netherlands, EU Crisis Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said in a post on X.

Local Firefighting Strategies

Firefighters and farmers were pumping water from local lakes to battle the blaze, a spokesperson for the infrastructure department for the region of Wallonia told Reuters on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The wildfire in the High Fens grew to approximately 1,600 hectares by early Saturday, overtaking the 2011 blaze (~1,300 hectares) as Belgium’s biggest ever (eo.belspo.be).
  • EU coordinated emergency aid deployment, sending aircraft from Czech Republic, Sweden and the Netherlands following Belgium’s request (apnews.com).
  • This incident occurred amid Western Europe’s fifth heatwave of the summer, with scientific studies showing fire‑prone weather days in southern Europe have more than doubled—a trend rooted in human‑caused climate change (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the record wildfire in Belgium's High Fens?
The wildfire was fueled by the fifth heatwave of the summer and dry conditions, which scientists link to human-caused climate change.
How is the European Union helping Belgium with the wildfire?
The EU deployed three helicopters and two water bomber aircraft from the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the Netherlands to support local efforts.
How large is the wildfire in Belgium compared to previous events?
By Saturday afternoon, the fire had burned 1,600 hectares, making it the largest wildfire on record in Belgium, surpassing the 2011 blaze.
Who is involved in fighting the wildfire in High Fens?
Local firefighters, farmers, the army, and support from EU member states are all involved in efforts to control and extinguish the fire.
What are the broader implications of this wildfire for Europe?
Frequent and intense wildfires, linked to climate change, underline the need for coordinated EU emergency responses and highlight the financial and environmental risks of extreme weather.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine says it hit Russian rocket centre linked to Starlink-style network

Ukraine says it hit Russian rocket centre linked to Starlink-style network

Image for Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says

Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says

Image for UK PM Burnham announces more funding for drought-hit farmers

UK PM Burnham announces more funding for drought-hit farmers

Image for Rhine water sinks to another record low and transport shifts to land

Rhine water sinks to another record low and transport shifts to land

Image for Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis

Taliban mark five years in power as aid groups warn of crisis

Image for Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gas prices

Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gas prices

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Spain disregarded Ceuta warnings before migrant rush, say border workers' unions
Spain disregarded Ceuta warnings before migrant rush, say border workers' unions
Image for Exclusive-Anthropic IPO valuation hinges on $190-200 billion 2028 revenue forecast, sources say
Exclusive-Anthropic IPO valuation hinges on $190-200 billion 2028 revenue forecast, sources say
Image for Stellantis considering sale of Canada plant, autoworker union says
Stellantis considering sale of Canada plant, autoworker union says
Image for Fitch keeps UK's credit rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook
Fitch keeps UK's credit rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook
Image for Oil prices rally, US data dents chances of Fed rate hike
Oil prices rally, US data dents chances of Fed rate hike
Image for Hanwha, Fincantieri shares rise after Trump opens Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards
Hanwha, Fincantieri shares rise after Trump opens Navy shipbuilding to foreign yards
Image for Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say
Russia exploits Poland-Ukraine dispute to step up disinformation campaign, officials and experts say
Image for Oil climbs over $1 on tanker attacks, no progrees on peace
Oil climbs over $1 on tanker attacks, no progrees on peace
Image for Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Image for Dollar falls on surprise drop in US retail sales
Dollar falls on surprise drop in US retail sales
Image for French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says
French taxpayers' data stolen in cyber attack, French Finance Ministry says
Image for Soccer-Liverpool owners secure new investment from Bezos-backed consortium
Soccer-Liverpool owners secure new investment from Bezos-backed consortium
View All Finance Posts