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Andritz to cut 500 further jobs, pins hopes on hydro boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Andritz Cuts 500 Jobs at Schuler, Eyes Hydropower Boost Amid Market Changes

Andritz Restructures Workforce and Focuses on Growth Opportunities

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

Job Cuts at Schuler Due to Weak Automotive Demand

July 2 (Reuters) - Austrian industrial equipment maker Andritz is cutting around 500 further jobs this year at its German unit Schuler due to weak demand from the automotive industry, chief executive Joachim Schoenbeck told Reuters in an interview.

Restructuring and Discontinuation of Non-Core Areas

Additional restructuring is required "particularly at Schuler and in Germany", where non-core areas such as toolmaking are expected to be discontinued, Schoenbeck said, despite the subsidiary's increasing profitability.

"We're simply not where we'd like to be – and where, if we listen to our shareholders, we need to be at the very least," he said.

Ongoing Restructuring Programme

Andritz, which supplies the struggling automotive industry with equipment for metal forming and battery production, has cut more than 2,000 jobs over the past five years as part of a restructuring programme aimed at increasing profitability.

Schoenbeck is hoping for an improved market environment towards the end of this year or early 2027.

Long-Term Market Outlook and Policy Recommendations

Electric Mobility in Europe

In the long term, he believes Europe will adopt electric mobility once the price of vehicles comes down and range issues are resolved. But instead of government purchase subsidies, Schoenbeck called for lower electricity prices, less bureaucracy and greater trust in market forces.

Hydropower and Renewable Energy Growth

Strong Growth Expected in Hydropower Segment

BOOM IN HYDROPOWER BUSINESS

The Austrian company, which also supplies the pulp, paper and metal industries, hydroelectric power stations and clean energy, is anticipating that its hydropower segment will record the strongest growth, driven by rising electricity demand as the building of data centres continues.

Trends in Renewable Energy and Pulp & Paper

Transitioning to renewable energy sources and decarbonising the economy is a trend "where the path is not always straight" but which is irreversible, Schoenbeck said. He also sees growth in the pulp and paper industry, in which the "green potential" is yet to fully emerge.

Risks from Global Protectionism

"The rampant protectionism that is currently being fuelled by all countries poses the greatest risk to our business model," the chief executive said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Danny Callaghan; editing by Linda Pasquini and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • About 500 additional job cuts planned this year at Schuler in Germany due to automotive-industry weakness, as confirmed by CEO Joachim Schönbeck to Reuters. (investing.com)
  • Hydropower is the fastest‑growing segment: Q1 2026 orders surged ~54 %, driven by projects in Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. (investing.com)
  • These developments wrap up a multi‑year restructuring—over 2,000 jobs cut since about 2021—and reflect rising demand in renewables, with Andritz raising its 2026 outlook. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Andritz cutting 500 jobs at Schuler?
Andritz is cutting 500 jobs at its German unit Schuler due to weak demand from the automotive industry and ongoing restructuring aimed at increasing profitability.
What is driving future growth for Andritz?
Andritz expects the strongest long-term growth in its hydropower segment, fueled by rising electricity demand and the expansion of renewable energy.
What challenges does Andritz face in the automotive sector?
Andritz faces weak demand from the automotive industry and uncertainty around electric mobility adoption, which impacts equipment sales for metal forming and battery production.
How is Andritz responding to trends in renewable energy?
Andritz is increasing its focus on hydropower and clean energy, anticipating higher demand as Europe transitions to renewables and decarbonizes its economy.
What risks does Andritz identify for its business model?
Andritz’s CEO notes that rampant global protectionism poses the greatest risk to the company's business model.

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