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UK PM Burnham announces more funding for drought-hit farmers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham announces more funding for drought-hit farmers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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UK Pledges £65m Extra Support for Farmers After Record Drought

Government Response to Drought Crisis

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Saturday he was authorising £65 million ($88 million) of extra funding for farmers hit by a drought after the driest July on record in England and Wales.

Prime Minister's Statement

"Today we’re putting £65m more into supporting farmers through this drought and preparing for the summers ahead. They’re on the frontline of a changing climate and they shouldn’t be left to face it alone," Burnham said on X.

National Security and Food Supply

"The ability to grow our own food is national security. I’ll treat it that way," he said.

Details of the Support Package

Incentive Scheme for Sustainable Farming

The extra government support would bolster an incentive scheme for sustainable farming, make it easier for farmers to build reservoirs and improve access to water during droughts.

Impact on Agriculture

Record Low Cereal Harvest

 Britain's cereal harvest is on track to be the worst since comparable records began in 1984, according to an analysis published earlier this month.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)

Article Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • £65 million in extra government funding announced by PM Burnham to aid drought‑hit farmers.
  • Funding will enhance sustainable farming incentives, facilitate on‑farm reservoir construction, and improve water access.
  • The announcement follows England and Wales recording their driest July on record and warning of a historically poor cereal harvest.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announce for drought-hit farmers?
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced £65 million ($88 million) in extra funding for farmers affected by the drought.
What will the additional government funding support?
The funding will bolster an incentive scheme for sustainable farming, support reservoir construction, and improve water access during droughts.
Why is the UK government increasing support for farmers?
The support is aimed at helping farmers cope with the impact of the driest July on record, safeguarding food security amid climate change.
What impact has the drought had on British agriculture?
Britain's cereal harvest is projected to be the worst since records began in 1984, due to the severe drought.
How does the government view food production in light of the drought?
The Prime Minister emphasized that domestic food production is a matter of national security and will be treated as such.

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