UK Pledges £65m Extra Support for Farmers After Record Drought

Government Response to Drought Crisis

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Saturday he was authorising £65 million ($88 million) of extra funding for farmers hit by a drought after the driest July on record in England and Wales.

Prime Minister's Statement

"Today we’re putting £65m more into supporting farmers through this drought and preparing for the summers ahead. They’re on the frontline of a changing climate and they shouldn’t be left to face it alone," Burnham said on X.

National Security and Food Supply

"The ability to grow our own food is national security. I’ll treat it that way," he said.

Details of the Support Package

Incentive Scheme for Sustainable Farming

The extra government support would bolster an incentive scheme for sustainable farming, make it easier for farmers to build reservoirs and improve access to water during droughts.

Impact on Agriculture

Record Low Cereal Harvest

Britain's cereal harvest is on track to be the worst since comparable records began in 1984, according to an analysis published earlier this month.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)

Article Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)