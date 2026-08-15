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Ukraine says it hit Russian rocket centre linked to Starlink-style network

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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Ukraine Targets Russian Rocket Centre Supporting Satellite Internet Network

Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Hit Key Russian Military and Space Facilities

KYIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Saturday its long-range strikes had hit a Russian military airfield and a rocket centre that Kyiv says supports Russia's nascent Starlink-style satellite internet network.

Details of the Strikes and Targets

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Flamingo cruise missiles struck the rocket facility, about 900 km (560 miles) from Ukraine's border, as part of Kyiv's campaign to pressure Moscow to end the more than four-year war by targeting sites deep inside Russia.

Strategic Importance of the Facilities

"It is important that Russia's war potential be reduced. Peace is needed, and this must be evident in Russia – through concrete damage to specific facilities," he said in a post on X. He said the airfield hosted aircraft used to attack Ukraine.

'Massive Missile Attack' and Official Responses

Ukraine's General Staff said direct hits were recorded at both the airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region and the Progress rocket and space centre in Samara region. It said the strikes had sparked fires at both sites.

Role of the Progress Rocket and Space Centre

The General Staff said the Samara plant produces rockets used to launch satellites for the Rassvet broadband network, which Russia is developing as an alternative to SpaceX's Starlink. Starlink operates in Ukraine, but not in Russia, and has given Kyiv a major advantage in drone operations and battlefield communications.

Local and Regional Reactions

There was no confirmation of the airfield strike from authorities in Nizhny Novgorod. In Samara region, local officials said air defences had repelled a "massive missile attack".

"Samara's industrial infrastructure sustained localised damage," Ivan Noskov, head of the regional capital, said in an online post, without specifying which site was affected. Emergency services were working at the scene, he said.

Overnight, Samara's regional governor said a missile had struck an unidentified industrial facility. Seven hours later, at around 1215 local time, he said emergency services were still dealing with the aftermath, without providing further details.

Historical Context and Ongoing Conflict

The Progress centre has played a key role in the Soviet and Russian space programmes, including through the production of the Soyuz family of rockets.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While battlefield advances have slowed across much of the front this year, according to analysts, Russian forces continue to press towards key cities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Both sides have meanwhile stepped up long-range strikes against a range of targets.

Russian Counterstrikes and Additional Developments

On Saturday, Russia's defence ministry said in the past 24 hours its drones, missiles and artillery had struck Ukrainian logistics centres and fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, as well as assembly workshops for long-range drones and drone boats. 

Reported Targets in Ukraine

A long-range drone storage facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region was among the targets hit, the ministry said.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. 

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Additional reporting and writing by Alessandra Prentice in London. Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine used its FP‑5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles—capable of striking targets up to approximately 3,000 km away with a ~1,150 kg warhead—to hit the Progress rocket and space centre in Samara, which contributes to Russia’s Rassvet satellite broadband network. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Flamingo missiles, built by Fire Point and first deployed in 2025, are among Ukraine’s most ambitious indigenous long‑range strike weapons; they are produced in serial quantities and have been used sparingly but to strategic effect deep inside Russia. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The Progress facility in Samara plays a key role in Russia’s space program, including Soyuz rocket production, and now supports the Rassvet network—Russia’s planned alternative to Starlink, with expected deployment of satellites soon. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What Russian facility did Ukraine target with long-range missiles?
Ukraine targeted the Progress rocket and space centre in Samara, Russia, with long-range Flamingo cruise missiles.
Why is the Progress centre significant?
The Progress centre produces rockets used for launching satellites for the Rassvet broadband network, a Russian Starlink alternative.
What is the purpose of Ukraine's strikes on these facilities?
Ukraine aims to reduce Russia's military potential and pressure Russia to end the ongoing war.
Was the missile strike on the Russian airfield confirmed by Russian authorities?
There was no confirmation of the airfield strike from authorities in Nizhny Novgorod.
How has satellite internet impacted the conflict?
Starlink gives Ukraine an advantage in drone operations and battlefield communication, unlike Russia which is developing its own alternative.

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