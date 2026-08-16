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UK employers stuck in "low-hire, low-fire" mode, survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK employers stuck in "low-hire, low-fire" mode, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Employment UK economy

UK Employers Show Reluctance to Hire as Labour Market Confidence Falters

Current State of the UK Labour Market

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British employers remain reluctant to hire and confidence has stayed near its weakest levels outside the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) on Monday.

The survey was published a day before official data is also expected to paint a weak picture of the labour market, something the Bank of England is watching as it considers its next moves on interest rates which have been on hold since December 2025.

Key Findings from the CIPD Survey

Employment and Hiring Intentions

• The CIPD's net employment balance held at +9, close to its lowest level outside the pandemic

• Private-sector hiring intentions remained at +11, matching a record low outside the pandemic

• 57% of private-sector employers plan to recruit in the next three months, also a joint post-pandemic low

Redundancy and Labour Market Trends

• Redundancy levels have not rise and CIPD sees "low-hire, low-fire" labour market

Pay and Recruitment Challenges

• Median expected pay rises remained at 3%, their level for more than two years

• 31% of employers had hard-to-fill vacancies and 14% expect significant recruitment difficulties in the next six months

Recommendations and Survey Details

• CIPD called for lower hiring costs and more support for youth employment

• The survey was based on responses from 2,017 employers between June 24 and July 24.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Net employment balance held at +9—among the weakest outside the pandemic, reflecting limited hiring optimism
  • Private‑sector hiring intentions at +11, also a post‑pandemic low, with only 57 % planning recruitment in the next three months
  • “Low‑hire, low‑fire” dynamic reinforced by steady redundancy rates, persistent hard‑to‑fill vacancies, and pay increases stuck at around 3 %

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current employment outlook for UK employers?
UK employers remain reluctant to hire, with confidence staying near its weakest levels outside the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a CIPD survey.
What does 'low-hire, low-fire' mean for the UK labour market?
It indicates minimal hiring and firing activity, reflecting employer hesitation and a stagnant job market.
Are UK private-sector hiring intentions improving?
No, private-sector hiring intentions remain at a record low outside the pandemic, with just 57% planning to recruit soon.
What are the main recruitment challenges faced by UK employers?
31% reported hard-to-fill vacancies and 14% expect significant recruitment difficulties in the next six months.
What does the CIPD recommend to address labour market challenges?
The CIPD suggests lowering hiring costs and providing more support for youth employment.

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