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Finance

Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 returned to Munich after takeoff incident, Flightradar24 says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Returns to Munich After Takeoff Incident

Incident Overview and Response

Details of the Incident

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Vietnam Airlines plane returned to Munich on Saturday after circling for more than two hours to burn fuel after the Boeing 787 reportedly overran the runway during takeoff, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said. Passengers were evacuated using slides and the fire brigade was present, according to Flightradar24. Vietnam Airlines said in a statement that the Hanoi-bound flight had returned to its departure airport after takeoff due to a "technical issue" that the carrier did not describe. "The flight crew followed all required procedures and landed safely at Munich Airport. The passengers and cabin crew members are safe," the airline said. Vietnam Airlines said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities and parties to inspect the aircraft.

Airport Operations Impact

Munich Airport said on its website it had closed its north runway, adding that there may be disruption to air traffic at this time.

Runway Usage and Flight Data

The north runway the airport closed is the one the plane landed on, not the south runway it took off from, according to Flightradar24 data.

Official Responses

Munich Airport and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Flight VN‑34’s Boeing 787‑9 overran the runway on departure and suffered a tailstrike, prompting a return after fuel burnoff via circling for about two hours (reddit.com).
  • The emergency landing on Munich’s north runway shredded tires and scattered debris, resulting in evacuation and closure of the runway (reddit.com).
  • Only the north runway was closed; the south remained operational but fire crews were briefly fully deployed, causing wider air traffic disruption (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 return to Munich?
The aircraft reportedly overran the runway during takeoff and returned for safety reasons.
Were there any injuries from the Vietnam Airlines incident in Munich?
No injuries were reported; all passengers and cabin crew members are safe.
What measures were taken after the incident at Munich Airport?
Passengers were evacuated using slides and the fire brigade was present at the scene.
Which runway was closed at Munich Airport after the incident?
The north runway was closed, which is the runway the aircraft landed on after returning.
Did Vietnam Airlines disclose the technical issue?
Vietnam Airlines stated there was a technical issue but did not specify its nature.

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