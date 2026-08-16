Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787 Returns to Munich After Takeoff Incident

Incident Overview and Response

Details of the Incident

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Vietnam Airlines plane returned to Munich on Saturday after circling for more than two hours to burn fuel after the Boeing 787 reportedly overran the runway during takeoff, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said. Passengers were evacuated using slides and the fire brigade was present, according to Flightradar24. Vietnam Airlines said in a statement that the Hanoi-bound flight had returned to its departure airport after takeoff due to a "technical issue" that the carrier did not describe. "The flight crew followed all required procedures and landed safely at Munich Airport. The passengers and cabin crew members are safe," the airline said. Vietnam Airlines said it was coordinating with the relevant authorities and parties to inspect the aircraft.

Airport Operations Impact

Munich Airport said on its website it had closed its north runway, adding that there may be disruption to air traffic at this time.

Runway Usage and Flight Data

The north runway the airport closed is the one the plane landed on, not the south runway it took off from, according to Flightradar24 data.

Official Responses

Munich Airport and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan; Editing by Jamie Freed)