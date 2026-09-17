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Headlines

Russian strikes injure 13 in Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Russian Strikes Injure 13 in Kyiv and Odesa, Ukraine, Authorities Say

Details of the Russian Air Strikes on Ukrainian Cities

Injuries and Damage in Kyiv

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes injured 13 and damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday, officials said on the Telegram messaging app.

City authorities said 10 people were wounded in Kyiv, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko adding that apart from apartment and inhabited buildings, debris also fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now a frequent target of attacks.

Eyewitness Accounts in Kyiv

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

Impact in Odesa

Residential Building Hit

A child was among the three injured as Russia hit a 19-storey apartment building in Odesa, authorities there said on Telegram.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • In Kyiv, 10 people were wounded and debris from strikes damaged apartments, warehouse facilities, and fell near a petrol station—a repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure element. (arabnews.com)
  • In Odesa, three people—including a child—were injured when a Russian strike hit a 19‑storey residential building. (internazionale.it)
  • Russian targeting of petrol stations is part of a broader recent escalation: Kyiv has seen multiple such strikes this month, intensifying concerns over civilian infrastructure vulnerability and fuel security. (kyivindependent.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Russian air strikes on Kyiv and Odesa?
A total of 13 people were injured, with 10 in Kyiv and 3 in Odesa.
What buildings were affected by the strikes in Kyiv?
Apartment and inhabited buildings, warehouse facilities, and areas near a petrol station were damaged.
Was anyone notable among the injured?
A child was among the three people injured in Odesa.
When did the Russian air strikes occur?
The strikes took place in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by officials.
Which authorities reported the incidents?
The incidents were reported by city authorities in Kyiv and Odesa on the Telegram messaging app.

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