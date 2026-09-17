Russian Strikes Injure 13 in Kyiv and Odesa, Ukraine, Authorities Say

Details of the Russian Air Strikes on Ukrainian Cities

Injuries and Damage in Kyiv

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes injured 13 and damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday, officials said on the Telegram messaging app.

City authorities said 10 people were wounded in Kyiv, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko adding that apart from apartment and inhabited buildings, debris also fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now a frequent target of attacks.

Eyewitness Accounts in Kyiv

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

Impact in Odesa

Residential Building Hit

A child was among the three injured as Russia hit a 19-storey apartment building in Odesa, authorities there said on Telegram.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)